Workspaces in ElevenLabs are designed to facilitate collaboration, organization, and governance for Enterprise teams. Once you have been upgraded to Enterprise, your administrator will automatically be granted admin permissions for your workspace.

To get started with your workspace:

Click on your User Profile at the bottom left of your screen and select Workspace Settings. Here you are able to change the name of your workspace See how many seats and Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you have associated with your workspace And most importantly add and remove members and select the type of user you would like them to be



Important: you are currently only able to invite users that do not have an ElevenLabs account already, please reach out to success@elevenlabs.io if you are attempting to add someone with an account

Next click on your User Profile again and click on Subscription to view your subscription details and track your usage. Keep an eye on your usage, and if you are worried you might be going over your current Tier, we strongly recommend enabling usage-based billing. This will enable you to exceed the allocated quota and, more importantly, prevent your account from being blocked if the character quota is reached.

For more details, visit the Workspace Overview page.