​ What is dubbing?

Dubbing (ˈdʌbɪŋ) Noun provide (a film) with a soundtrack in a different language from the original

ElevenLabs was founded on the idea of creating amazing dubbing; a tool that would allow you to create a perfect dub in any language you desire, using the original voice of the actors and preserving the original performance, making all content more accessible.

​ Getting Started

To get started, head over to the dubbing tab where you will be presented with a view of all your previously dubbed projects. When you open it up for the first time, it will be empty. If you’ve ever used Projects feature previously, this will feel very familiar to you.

To get started, click “Create New Dub”, and you will be presented with a window containing a few different choices.

First, you will be asked to name the dub. You can also leave the name field empty if you wish to use the file name as the title of the dub.

Select the original language and the language it will be dubbed into.

Then you will be asked to select the video or audio you want to dub. You can crete a video dub on any subscription, but you need to be on the Creator plan or above to dub an audio file. You can either upload a video or audio file or import a video directly from YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), Vimeo, or other URL. There is a 500MB and 45-minute limit for the clip can be that you upload. You need to stay below both.

This limit can be extended by using our API, which allows for a maximum duration of 2.5 hours and a file size limit of 1 GB. You can learn more about our API and how to use it for dubbing in our guide, How to dub video and audio with ElevenLabs

For a reduced cost, you can opt to add a watermark to your video. This option is only available for videos, which means that you will always have to pay the full cost when using audio files. It’s not possible to remove a watermark after the dub has been created.

Cost of dubbing:

Automatic dub with watermark - 2,000 credits per minute

Automatic dub without watermark - 3,000 credits per minute

Dubbing Studio with watermark - 5,000 credits per minute

Dubbing Studio without watermark - 10,000 credits per minute.

One of the available options is to create a Dubbing Studio project. By checking this option, you’ll unlock access to the Dubbing Studio editor. This interface will help you to enhance your audio content in various ways. You can easily regenerate specific clips to refine their quality. You can also change the voices within the editor. Furthermore, you have the ability to modify both the original transcripts and their translations. Please see our guide to Dubbing Studio for more information.

We recommend that you manually choose the number of speakers. You can also allow the AI to automatically detect how many individual speakers are in the clip, but it might not guess the correct number accurately and this will take more time than manually setting the number. If you don’t want to dub the whole video and only a portion of it, you can change the range that you want dubbed here.

There are a few things going on in the background when you create a dub. The AI can handle fully mixed and mastered audio with multiple speakers. It will separate the speakers from the background at an extremely high quality, keeping the soundtrack and the sound effects and Foley intact. It will also separate individual speakers even if they are overlapping. At the moment, the AI can handle up to three simultaneous speakers at a time.

After finalizing all your settings, review the total cost for the dubbing project, which is displayed underneath the “Create dub” button. Click “Create dub” to initiate the generation process.

The dub will then appear on the list of dubs on your Dubbing page, and you can track it’s progress by checking the status. Once it’s ready, you can click the ellipsis icon for the available options.