Step by step
Understanding the Platform Landing Page
The landing page is your control center for managing all aspects of ElevenLabs. Here’s a closer look at its sections:
Landing Page Elements
-
Navigation Menu: Access the ElevenLabs features broken down in the Create, Workflows, and Tools sections.
-
Character Quota: Indicates the remaining characters for your workspace.
-
User Profile and Workspace Panel: Clicking on the User Profile and Workspace Panel will provide you access to the following options:
-
Admin:
- Profile + API key: This is where you can find your personal API key.
- Workspace Settings: Your hub for inviting users, managing workspace API keys, and configuring SSO.
- Subscription: This is where you will be able to see your current spend, view your invoices (by clicking on Manage Subscription), and enable usage-based billing (enabling you to go over your current subscription quota).
- Payouts.
- Usage analytics: Your Analytics hub, where you will be able to see usage per voice, user, API key, etc.
- Docs and resources: Link to our resources and documentation.
- Terms and privacy.
- Sign out.
-
User:
- Profile + API key: This is where you can find your personal API key.
- Payouts.
- Usage analytics: Your Analytics hub, where you will be able to see usage per voice, user, API key, etc.
- Docs and resources: Link to our resources and documentation.
- Terms and privacy.
- Sign out.
-
Was this page helpful?