Voice Design helps creators fill the gaps when the exact voice they are looking for isn’t available in the Voice Library. Now if you can’t find a suitable voice for your project, you can create one. Note that Voice Design is highly experimental and Professional Voice Clones are still the highest quality voices on our platform. If there is a PVC available in our library that fits your needs, we recommend using it.

You can find Voice Design by heading to Voices -> My Voices -> Add a new voice -> Voice Design.

When you hit generate, we’ll generate three voice options for you. The only charge for using voice design is the number of credits to generate your preview text, which you are only charged once even though we are generating three samples for you. You can see the number of characters that will be deducated in the “Text to preview” text box.

After generating, you’ll have the option to select and save one of the generations, which will take up one of your voice slots.

​ Voice Design Prompt Guide

​ Voice Design Types

Type Description Example Prompts Realistic Voice Design Create an original, realistic voice by specifying age, accent/nationality, gender, tone, pitch, intonation, speed, and emotion. - “A young Indian female with a soft, high voice. Conversational, slow and calm.”

- “An old British male with a raspy, deep voice. Professional, relaxed and assertive.”

- “A middle-aged Australian female with a warm, low voice. Corporate, fast and happy.” Character Voice Design Generate unique voices for creative characters using simpler prompts. - “A massive evil ogre, troll”

- “A sassy little squeaky mouse”

- “An angry old pirate, shouting”



Some other characters we’ve had success with include Goblin, Vampire, Elf, Troll, Werewolf, Ghost, Alien, Giant, Witch, Wizard, Zombie, Demon, Devil, Pirate, Genie, Ogre, Orc, Knight, Samurai, Banshee, Yeti, Druid, Robot, Elf, Monkey, Monster, Dracula

​ Voice Attributes