Similar to the Dubbing Studio, the new Voiceover Studio offers users the chance to create interactive content with greater flexibility. It integrates the Studio functionality with the Sound Effects feature, allowing users to create dialogues for multiple speakers from scratch and seamlessly incorporate their own creative sound effects throughout the project.

​ Step by step to use Voiceover Studio

Click on the Voiceover Studio in your Navigation Menu. Either upload an existing video you want to create the voiceover for, or start a project from scratch by clicking the Create voiceover button. At the bottom of the screen, you can Add Voiceover and/or SFX Tracks or Upload Audio. Enter the desired text into the speaker card. Choose a voice by clicking on the cog button next to the speaker name in the audio timeline and select the desired voice settings. Add Speakers: Click on “Speakers” to add different speaker profiles and assign clips.

Exercise: Upload your own video and follow along with Mike on how to use the Voiceover Studio here.

For more information, visit the ElevenLabs Voiceover Studio overview.