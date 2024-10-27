Changelog
Product Updates
October 27, 2024
API Updates
- u-law Audio Formats: Added u-law audio formats to the Convai API for integrations with Twilio.
- TTS Websocket Improvements: TTS websocket improvements, flushes and generation work more intuitively now.
- TTS Websocket Auto Mode: A more streamlined mode for using websockets. This setting focuses on reducing the latency by disabling the chunk schedule and all buffers. It is only recommended when sending full sentences, sending partial sentences will result in highly reduced quality.
- Improvements to latency consistency: Improvements to latency consistency for all models.
Website Updates
- TTS Redesign: The website TTS redesign is now in alpha!
October 20, 2024
API Updates
- Normalize Text with the API: Added the option normalize the input text in the TTS API. The new parameter is called
apply_text_normalizationand works on all non-turbo models.
Feature Additions
- Voice Design: The Voice Design feature is now in beta!
October 13, 2024
Model Updates
- Stability Improvements: Significant improvements in the audio stability of all models, but especially noticeable on
turbo_v2and
turbo_v2.5, when using:
- Websockets
- Projects
- Reader app
- TTS with request stitching
- ConvAI
- Latency Improvements: Time to first byte latency improvements by around 20-30ms for all models.
API Updates
- Remove Background Noise Voice Samples: Added the ability to remove background noise from voice samples using our audio isolation model to improve quality for IVCs and PVCs at no additional cost.
- Remove Background Noise STS Input: Added the ability to remove background noise from STS audio input using our audio isolation model to improve quality at no additional cost.
Feature Additions
- Conversational AI Beta: The conversational AI feature is now in beta!
