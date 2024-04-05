Sound Generation
API that converts text into sounds & uses the most advanced AI audio model ever. Create sound effects for your videos, voice-overs or video games.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/sound-generation \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"text": "<string>",
"duration_seconds": 123,
"prompt_influence": 123
}'
Pricing
The API is charged at 100 characters per generation with automatic duration or 25 characters per second with set duration.
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
The text that will get converted into a sound effect.
The duration of the sound which will be generated in seconds. Must be at least 0.5 and at most 22. If set to None we will guess the optimal duration using the prompt. Defaults to None.
A higher prompt influence makes your generation follow the prompt more closely while also making generations less variable. Must be a value between 0 and 1. Defaults to 0.3.
Response
The response is of type
file.
