Voice Design
Generate Voice Previews From Description
Generate custom voice previews based on provided voice description. The response includes a list of voice previews, each containing an id and a sample of the voice audio. If you like the voice preview and want to create a permanent voice, call
/v1/text-to-voice/create-voice-from-preview with the corresponding voice id.
POST
/
v1
/
text-to-voice
/
create-previews
Follow our Voice Design Prompt Guide for best results.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
voice_description
stringrequired
Description to use for the created voice.
text
stringrequired
Text to generate, text length has to be between 100 and 1000.
Response
200 - application/json
previews
object[]required