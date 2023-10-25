POST
/
v1
/
text-to-voice
/
create-previews
Follow our Voice Design Prompt Guide for best results.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
voice_description
string
required

Description to use for the created voice.

text
string
required

Text to generate, text length has to be between 100 and 1000.

Response

200 - application/json
previews
object[]
required
