API Reference Overview
Overview of ElevenLabs API endpoints and capabilities
Text to Speech
Convert text into lifelike speech with industry-leading quality and latency
Speech to Speech
Clone voices from audio while preserving emotion and intonation
Sound Effects
Generate AI-powered sound effects and audio for any use case
Audio Isolation
Separate speech from background noise in audio files
Conversational AI
Create interactive AI voice experiences with WebSocket agents
History
Access and manage your generated audio history
User
Access subscription information and user details
Voices
Access and manage your custom AI voice collection
Voice Design
Generate custom voices from text descriptions
Voice Library
Browse and use our collection of shared voices
Projects
Organize and manage your audio generation projects
Pronunciation
Create and manage custom pronunciation rules
Models
Access our selection of AI voice models
Audio Native
Create and manage audio-enabled web projects
Dubbing
Automatically translate and dub audio content
Workspace
Manage team members and workspace settings
Usage
Monitor character and API usage metrics
All API endpoints require authentication using your API key. Click through to each section for detailed endpoint documentation.
