Step by step
Projects: Managing Long-Form Content
Projects offer an end-to-end workflow for creating long-form content. You can upload a book, document, or import a webpage via URL. The AI generates a voiceover for the entire content, and you can download individual MP3 files for each chapter or a single file for the whole document or audiobook.
Step by step on how to create a Project
Create a New Project
- Go to Projects in your Navigation Menu.
- Click “Add a new Project.”
- Enter the project name.
- Choose to create an empty project or import a file (EPUB, PDF, TXT) or a webpage via URL.
- Select the default voice and model, and set the quality settings.
- Click “Create Project”.
Add and Manage Content
- Add files by uploading documents or importing text from a URL.
- Organize your content into chapters.
- The system will auto-split well-structured files into chapters.
Generate Voiceover
- Open your project and select the text to convert.
- Choose a voice model and adjust settings (e.g., voice stability, style, similarity).
- Click the play button to generate the voiceover for the selected text block.
- For continuous play, use the “Play until end” button to listen to multiple paragraphs sequentially.
Adjust Settings and Regenerate Audio
- Use the “Voice settings” button to adjust the project’s default voice and view model settings.
- Change voice settings for specific paragraphs.
- To regenerate a paragraph, select it and click the “Regenerate” button.
Download Audio Files
- Once satisfied, download individual MP3 files for each paragraph or chapter.
- Click the “Convert” button to compile and download the entire project or specific chapters as a single audio file.
- Use the “Download” button for various download options, including project-wide or chapter-specific files.
Pronunciation Dictionaries
- Upload a pronunciation dictionary in PLS (Pronunciation Lexicon Specification) format via project settings.
- Use phonemes or aliases to specify accurate pronunciations of words, ensuring consistency and clarity in the generated speech.
Exercise: Upload Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and convert a chapter of your choosing using the voice of your choosing. Download said chapter.
For more information on Projects, visit the Projects Overview page.
