ElevenLabsll ElevenLabs

Generative Voice AI

Convert text to speech online for free with our AI voice generator. Create natural AI voices instantly in any language - perfect for video creators, developers, and businesses.

Click on a language to convert text to speech:

EnglishChineseSpanishHindiPortugueseFrenchGermanJapaneseArabicRussianKoreanIndonesianItalianDutchTurkishPolishSwedishFilipinoMalayRomanianUkrainianGreekCzechDanishFinnishBulgarianCroatianSlovakTamil
0 / 333

Natural Text to Speech & AI Voice Generator

Let your content go beyond text with our realistic AI voices. Generate high-quality spoken audio in any voice, style, and language. Our AI voice generator is powered by an AI model that renders human intonation and inflections with unrivaled fidelity, adjusting the delivery based on context.
Videos
Whether you're a content creator or a short story writer, our AI voice generator lets you design captivating audio experiences.
Bring fictional characters to lifeStories with emotions
Gaming
Immerse your players in rich, dynamic worlds with our AI voice generator. From captivating NPC dialogue to real-time narration, our tool brings your game’s audio to the next level.
Experience the impact of AI-generated voices in gamingImmersive gaming
Audiobooks
Bring stories to life by converting long-form content to engaging audio. Our AI voice generator lets you create audiobooks with a natural voice and tone, making it the perfect tool for authors and publishers.
AI-voiced example of an audiobookEvery book deserves to be heard
AI Chatbots
Create a more natural and engaging experience for your users with our AI voice generator. Our tool lets you create AI chatbots with human-like voices.
Experience interactions with an AI-generated voiceAI assistants with personality

Experience Advanced AI Text to Speech

Generate lifelike speech in any language and voice with the most powerful text to speech (TTS) technology that combines advanced AI with emotive capabilities.

Nicole
Fin
Grace
Text to Speech screenshot
Indistinguishable from Human Speech.
Turn text into lifelike audio across 29 languages and 120 voices. Ideal for digital creators, get high-quality TTS streaming instantly.
Precision Tuning.
Adjust voice outputs effortlessly through an intuitive interface. Opt for a blend of vocal clarity and stability, or amplify vocal stylings for more animated delivery.
Online Text Reader.
Use our deep learning-powered tool to read any text aloud, from brief emails to full PDFs, while cutting costs and time.
Text to speech

AI Voice Generator in 29 Languages

Our AI voice generator supports 29 langauges and all diverse accents - just select the appropriate accent and enter text in your langauge of choice. VoiceLab allows you to create voices and use them in any language. Explore all languages & accents
US flag
EnglishCallum
HR flag
CroatianIvan
IN flag
HindiSanjay
FR flag
FrenchPierre
KR flag
KoreanMin-jun
PT flag
PortugueseManuel
MY flag
MalayAhmad
SK flag
SlovakJozef
DK flag
DanishAnders
IN flag
TamilArvind
UA flag
UkrainianOleksandr
SE flag
SwedishMimi
JP flag
JapaneseHiroshi
CN flag
ChineseLi
DE flag
GermanLina
IT flag
ItalianLuigi
ES flag
SpanishCarlos
ID flag
IndonesianBudi
NL flag
DutchJan
TR flag
TurkishMehmet
PH flag
FilipinoJuan
PL flag
PolishPiotr
BG flag
BulgarianIvan
RO flag
RomanianAdrian
RU flag
RussianAleksandr
SA flag
ArabicMohammed
CZ flag
CzechPetr
GR flag
GreekNikos
FI flag
FinnishJukka

Generate AI Voices with VoiceLab

Create new and unique synthetic voices in minutes using advanced Generative AI technology. Create lifelike voices to use in videos, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.
Clone Your Voice
Create a digital voice that sounds like a real human. Whether you're a content creator or a short story writer, our AI voice generator lets you design captivating audio experiences.
Feature 01
Create New Voices
Our AI voice generator lets you create high-quality audio content on demand, making it the perfect tool for podcasters, authors, and content creators. Generate AI character voices in seconds.
AI Generated Voices
Feature 02
Find Voices
Share the unique synthetic voices you've created with our vibrant community and discover voices crafted by others, opening a world of auditory opportunity.
Voice Library
Feature 03
Multiple languages. Clone your voice from a recording in one language and use it to generate speech in another.
Instant Results. Generate new voices in seconds, not hours with our state-of-the-art AI voice generator.
Versatile. Find the perfect voice for any project; be it a video, audiobook, video game or blog.

Long-form voice generation with Projects

Our innovative workflow for directing and editing audio, providing you with complete control over the creative process for the production of audiobooks, long-form video and web content. Learn more about Projects
Conversion of whole books. Import in a variety of formats, including .epub, .txt, and .pdf, and convert entire books into audio.
Text-inputted pauses. Manually adjust the length of pauses between speech segments to fine-tune pacing.
Multiple languages and voices. Choose from a wide range of languages and voices to create the perfect audio experience.
Regenerate selected fragments Recreate specific audio fragments if you're not satisfied with the output.
Save progress. Save your progress and return to your project at any time.
Single click conversion. Convert your written masterpieces into captivating audiobooks, reaching listeners on the go.

Powered by cutting-edge research

Our AI voice generator tools are built on the latest research in the field of generative AI. We are committed to advancing the state of the art in AI speech synthesis and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Frequently asked questions

Ethical AI

At Eleven, we believe that we should strive to make the most of new technologies, but not at all cost. As we develop them, we implement safeguards which minimize the risk of harmful abuse. To ensure our users and the broader community understand our principles and safeguards, we provide the following resources: