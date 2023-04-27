Let your content go beyond text with our realistic AI voices. Generate high-quality spoken audio in any voice, style, and language. Our AI voice generator is powered by an AI model that renders human intonation and inflections with unrivaled fidelity, adjusting the delivery based on context.
Bring stories to life by converting long-form content to engaging audio. Our AI voice generator lets you create audiobooks with a natural voice and tone, making it the perfect tool for authors and publishers.
AI-voiced example of an audiobookEvery book deserves to be heard
Our AI voice generator supports 29 langauges and all diverse accents - just select the appropriate accent and enter text in your langauge of choice. VoiceLab allows you to create voices and use them in any language. Explore all languages & accents
EnglishCallum
CroatianIvan
HindiSanjay
FrenchPierre
KoreanMin-jun
PortugueseManuel
MalayAhmad
SlovakJozef
DanishAnders
TamilArvind
UkrainianOleksandr
SwedishMimi
JapaneseHiroshi
ChineseLi
GermanLina
ItalianLuigi
SpanishCarlos
IndonesianBudi
DutchJan
TurkishMehmet
FilipinoJuan
PolishPiotr
BulgarianIvan
RomanianAdrian
RussianAleksandr
ArabicMohammed
CzechPetr
GreekNikos
FinnishJukka
Generate AI Voices with VoiceLab
Create new and unique synthetic voices in minutes using advanced Generative AI technology. Create lifelike voices to use in videos, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.
Clone Your Voice
Create a digital voice that sounds like a real human. Whether you're a content creator or a short story writer, our AI voice generator lets you design captivating audio experiences.
Multiple languages.Clone your voice from a recording in one language and use it to generate speech in another.
Instant Results.Generate new voices in seconds, not hours with our state-of-the-art AI voice generator.
Versatile.Find the perfect voice for any project; be it a video, audiobook, video game or blog.
Long-form voice generation with Projects
Our innovative workflow for directing and editing audio, providing you with complete control over the creative process for the production of audiobooks, long-form video and web content. Learn more about Projects
Conversion of whole books.Import in a variety of formats, including .epub, .txt, and .pdf, and convert entire books into audio.
Text-inputted pauses.Manually adjust the length of pauses between speech segments to fine-tune pacing.
Multiple languages and voices.Choose from a wide range of languages and voices to create the perfect audio experience.
Regenerate selected fragmentsRecreate specific audio fragments if you're not satisfied with the output.
Save progress.Save your progress and return to your project at any time.
Single click conversion.Convert your written masterpieces into captivating audiobooks, reaching listeners on the go.
Powered by cutting-edge research
Our AI voice generator tools are built on the latest research in the field of generative AI. We are committed to advancing the state of the art in AI speech synthesis and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
At Eleven, we believe that we should strive to make the most of new technologies, but not at all cost. As we develop them, we implement safeguards which minimize the risk of harmful abuse. To ensure our users and the broader community understand our principles and safeguards, we provide the following resources: