Explore our Guides and API Reference to get the most out of ElevenLabs.

This guide will help you get started with ElevenLabs. We will cover everything, starting with creating an account, and then moving on to cloning your first voice using the VoiceLab.

Once you have set up your voices, we will move on to Speech Synthesis. Here, you will be able to generate your first audio outputs using the pre-made voices or the ones you’ve created or cloned.

Moving on, we will also go through Projects, which is our end-to-end solution for creation voiceovers for long-form content such as longer articles or audiobooks with just a few clicks.

We will cover Dubbing, which is our automatic solution for creating dubs in any language that the AI supports. It keeps both the original voice and tries to retain the same performance across languages.

We will also touch on prompting techniques (how to influence the AI’s performance), as well as its current limitations and challenges and provide some troubleshooting and various tips-and-tricks.

​ How does the AI model work?

The AI models has been trained on a vast amount of audio and are suitable for a wide variety of tasks, ranging from more natural and conversational speech to more dramatic audiobook readings. We offer multiple different models, each one has been trained differently and has its own strengths.

It is important to note is that the AI understands context. This means that if you write something in the style of a book, the AI will try to interpret how to perform a certain passage from the context of the writing itself. To achieve a wider emotive range, you can lower the stability slider, although this may sacrifice some degree of predictability.

With each successive update to the model, where it has been re-trained, the AI gets better and better at understanding different contexts as its dataset grows. This will help it understand more nuances between humans, languages, and accents.

​ Signing up

You can sign up using the traditional method of email plus password or sign up using Google OAuth.

If you choose to sign up with your email, you will be asked to verify your email address before you can start using the service. Once you have verified your email, you will be taken to the Speech Synthesis page where you can immediately start using the service. Simply type anything into the box and press “generate” to convert the text into voiceover narration. Please note that each time you press “generate” anywhere on the website, it will count towards your quota.

Once you sign up, you will be automatically assigned to the free tier. To view your subscriptions, click on the profile picture in the upper right corner and select “Subscription”.

We offer five public plans: Free , Starter , Creator , Independent Publisher , and Growing Business . In addition, we also offer a sixth option - Enterprise - tailored to the unique needs and usage of our clients.

On the subscription page, each plan details its offerings. This includes information about the total monthly character allotment, the number of custom voices simultaneously, and the quality of audio provided.

Please note that custom voices and cloned voices have different meanings. Custom voices are all voices that are not automatically included with the accounts; this includes cloned voices.

Cloning is only available on the Starter tier and above. However, the free plan offers three custom voices that you can create using our Voice Design tool or that you can add from the Voice Library.

You can upgrade your subscription at any time, and any unused quota from your last subscription will roll over to the new plan. However, please remember that unused quota does not roll over from month to month; it is an allocated amount for that month only. You can read more about it here.

From the subscription page, you can also downgrade your subscription at any point in time if you would like. When downgrading, it won’t take effect until the current cycle ends, ensuring that you won’t lose any of the monthly quota before your month is up.

When generating content on our paid plans, you get commercial rights to use that content. If you are on the free plan, you can use the content non-commercially with attribution. If you use a cloned voice, it is necessary to obtain the appropriate permission to use them commercially, even on a paid plan. Read more about the license in our Terms of Service and in our help center here.

For more information on payment methods, please refer to the Help Center.