Guide for using your own LLM or server with ElevenLabs SDK.

​ Using Your Own OpenAI Key for LLM

To integrate a custom OpenAI key, create a secret containing your OPENAI_API_KEY:

1 Navigate to the “Secrets” page and select “Add Secret” 2 Choose “Custom LLM” from the dropdown menu. 3 Enter the URL, your model, and the secret you created.

​ Custom LLM Server

To bring a custom LLM server, set up a compatible server endpoint using OpenAI’s style, specifically targeting create_chat_completion.

Here’s an example server implementation using FastAPI and OpenAI’s Python SDK:

python import json import os import fastapi from fastapi . responses import StreamingResponse from openai import AsyncOpenAI import uvicorn import logging from dotenv import load_dotenv from pydantic import BaseModel from typing import List , Optional load_dotenv ( ) OPENAI_API_KEY = os . getenv ( 'OPENAI_API_KEY' ) if not OPENAI_API_KEY : raise ValueError ( "OPENAI_API_KEY not found in environment variables" ) app = fastapi . FastAPI ( ) oai_client = AsyncOpenAI ( api_key = OPENAI_API_KEY ) class Message ( BaseModel ) : role : str content : str class ChatCompletionRequest ( BaseModel ) : messages : List [ Message ] model : str temperature : Optional [ float ] = 0.7 max_tokens : Optional [ int ] = None stream : Optional [ bool ] = False user_id : Optional [ str ] = None @app . post ( "/v1/chat/completions" ) async def create_chat_completion ( request : ChatCompletionRequest ) - > StreamingResponse : oai_request = request . dict ( exclude_none = True ) if "user_id" in oai_request : oai_request [ "user" ] = oai_request . pop ( "user_id" ) chat_completion_coroutine = await oai_client . chat . completions . create ( ** oai_request ) async def event_stream ( ) : try : async for chunk in chat_completion_coroutine : yield f"data: { json . dumps ( chunk ) }



" yield "data: [DONE]



" except Exception as e : logging . error ( "An error occurred: %s" , str ( e ) ) yield f"data: { json . dumps ( { 'error' : 'Internal error occurred!' } ) }



" return StreamingResponse ( event_stream ( ) , media_type = "text/event-stream" ) if __name__ == "__main__" : uvicorn . run ( app , host = "0.0.0.0" , port = 8013 )

Run this code or your own server code.

​ Setting Up a Public URL for Your Server

To make your server accessible, create a public URL using a tunneling tool like ngrok:

ngrok http --url = < Your url > .ngrok.app 8013

​ Configuring Elevenlabs CustomLLM

Now let’s make the changes in Elevenlabs

Direct your server URL to ngrok endpoint, also setup “Limit token usage” to 5000.

You can start interacting with Conversational AI with your own LLM server