Overview

This guide explains how to set up a voice call integration between Twilio and Conversational AI. The integration allows you to handle incoming phone calls and connect Conversational AI agent to phone calls directly.

Prerequisites

  • ElevenLabs API key
  • Twilio account & phone number
  • Python 3.7+
  • ngrok for local development

Elevenlabs Agent Configurations

We need to make sure audio encoding for Output and Input is set to “μ-law 8000 Hz”. This is the audio encoding needed for Twilio Voice API, default audio encoding is PCM 16000 Hz

Set TTS Output Format

Navigate to your agent -> Go to Voice Section -> Select “μ-law 8000 Hz”

Set Input Audio Format

Navigate to your agent -> Go to Advanced Section -> Select “μ-law 8000 Hz”

Project Setup

1

First, install the required dependencies:

pip install fastapi uvicorn python-dotenv twilio elevenlabs websockets
2

Set up your environment variables by creating a .env file:

ELEVENLABS_API_KEY=your_elevenlabs_api_key
AGENT_ID=your_agent_id
3

Create the main server file (main.py):

import json
import traceback
import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv
from fastapi import FastAPI, Request, WebSocket, WebSocketDisconnect
from fastapi.responses import HTMLResponse
from twilio.twiml.voice_response import VoiceResponse, Connect
from elevenlabs import ElevenLabs
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation import Conversation
from twilio_audio_interface import TwilioAudioInterface

# Load environment variables
load_dotenv()

# Initialize FastAPI app
app = FastAPI()

# Initialize ElevenLabs client
eleven_labs_client = ElevenLabs(api_key=os.getenv("ELEVENLABS_API_KEY"))
ELEVEN_LABS_AGENT_ID = os.getenv("AGENT_ID")

@app.get("/")
async def root():
    return {"message": "Twilio-ElevenLabs Integration Server"}

@app.api_route("/incoming-call-eleven", methods=["GET", "POST"])
async def handle_incoming_call(request: Request):
    """Handle incoming call and return TwiML response to connect to Media Stream."""
    response = VoiceResponse()
    host = request.url.hostname
    connect = Connect()
    connect.stream(
        url=f"wss://{host}/media-stream-eleven",
    )

    response.append(connect)
    return HTMLResponse(content=str(response), media_type="application/xml")

@app.websocket("/media-stream-eleven")
async def handle_media_stream(websocket: WebSocket):
    """Handle WebSocket connections for Eleven Labs integration"""
    await websocket.accept()
    print("WebSocket connection established")

    audio_interface = TwilioAudioInterface(websocket)
    conversation = None

    try:
        conversation = Conversation(
            client=eleven_labs_client,
            agent_id=ELEVEN_LABS_AGENT_ID,
            requires_auth=False,
            audio_interface=audio_interface,
            callback_agent_response=lambda text: print(f"Agent said: {text}"),
            callback_user_transcript=lambda text: print(f"User said: {text}"),
        )

        conversation.start_session()
        print("Conversation session started")

        async for message in websocket.iter_text():
            if not message:
                continue

            try:
                data = json.loads(message)
                await audio_interface.handle_twilio_message(data)
            except Exception as e:
                print(f"Error processing message: {str(e)}")
                traceback.print_exc()

    except WebSocketDisconnect:
        print("WebSocket disconnected")
    finally:
        if conversation:
            print("Ending conversation session...")
            conversation.end_session()
            conversation.wait_for_session_end()

if __name__ == "__main__":
    import uvicorn
    uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)
4

Create the Twilio audio interface (twilio_audio_interface.py):

import asyncio
from typing import Callable
import queue
import threading
import base64
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation import AudioInterface
import websockets


class TwilioAudioInterface(AudioInterface):
    def __init__(self, websocket):
        self.websocket = websocket
        self.output_queue = queue.Queue()
        self.should_stop = threading.Event()
        self.stream_sid = None
        self.input_callback = None
        self.output_thread = None

    def start(self, input_callback: Callable[[bytes], None]):
        """Start the audio interface with the provided callback for input audio"""
        self.input_callback = input_callback
        self.output_thread = threading.Thread(target=self._output_thread)
        self.output_thread.start()

    def stop(self):
        """Stop the audio interface and clean up resources"""
        self.should_stop.set()
        if self.output_thread:
            self.output_thread.join(timeout=5.0)

        self.stream_sid = None

    def output(self, audio: bytes):
        """Queue audio for output to Twilio
        Audio should already be in mulaw 8kHz format from ElevenLabs"""
        self.output_queue.put(audio)

    def interrupt(self):
        """Clear the output queue to stop any audio"""
        try:
            while True:
                _ = self.output_queue.get(block=False)
        except queue.Empty:
            pass

        asyncio.run(self._send_clear_message_to_twilio())

    def _output_thread(self):
        """Thread for handling audio output to Twilio"""
        while not self.should_stop.is_set():
            asyncio.run(self._send_audio_to_twilio())

    async def _send_audio_to_twilio(self):
        try:
            audio = self.output_queue.get(timeout=0.2)
            audio_payload = base64.b64encode(audio).decode("utf-8")
            audio_delta = {
                "event": "media",
                "streamSid": self.stream_sid,
                "media": {"payload": audio_payload},
            }
            await self.websocket.send_json(audio_delta)
        except queue.Empty:
            pass
        except Exception as e:
            print(f"Error sending audio: {e}")

    async def _send_clear_message_to_twilio(self):
        try:
            clear_message = {"event": "clear", "streamSid": self.stream_sid}
            await self.websocket.send_json(clear_message)
        except Exception as e:
            print(f"Error sending clear message to Twilio: {e}")

    async def handle_twilio_message(self, data):
        """Handle incoming Twilio WebSocket messages."""
        try:
            if data["event"] == "start":
                self.stream_sid = data["start"]["streamSid"]
                print(f"Started stream with stream_sid: {self.stream_sid}")
            if data["event"] == "media":
                audio_data = base64.b64decode(data["media"]["payload"])
                if self.input_callback:
                    self.input_callback(audio_data)

        except websockets.exceptions.ConnectionClosed:
            self.stop()
            self.stream_sid = None
            print("WebSocket closed, stopping audio processing")
        except Exception as e:
            print(f"Error in input_callback: {e}")

Setting Up Twilio

1

Start your local server:

python main.py
2

Create a public URL using ngrok: shell ngrok http 8003 Note down the HTTPS URL provided by ngrok (e.g., https://your-ngrok-url.ngrok.app)

3

Configure your Twilio phone number:

  1. Go to the Twilio Console
  2. Navigate to Phone Numbers → Manage → Active numbers
  3. Select your phone number
  4. Under “Voice Configuration”, set the webhook for incoming calls to: https://your-ngrok-url.ngrok.app/incoming-call-eleven
  5. Make sure the HTTP method is set to POST

Testing the Integration

  1. Call your Twilio phone number
  2. You should see console output indicating:
    • WebSocket connection established
    • Stream SID assigned
    • Conversation session started
  3. Speak into the phone - you should see transcripts of your speech and the agent’s responses in the console

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

  1. WebSocket Connection Fails

    • Verify your ngrok URL is correct in the Twilio webhook settings
    • Check that your server is running and accessible

  2. No Audio Output

    • Ensure your ElevenLabs API key is correct
    • Verify the AGENT_ID is properly configured

  3. Audio Quality Issues

    • The integration uses mulaw 8kHz format as required by Twilio
    • Check your network connectivity and latency

Debug Logging

To enable detailed logging, add these lines to your main.py:

import logging
logging.basicConfig(level=logging.DEBUG)

Security Considerations

  1. Always use environment variables for sensitive information
  2. Implement proper authentication for your endpoints
  3. Use HTTPS for all communications
  4. Regularly rotate API keys
  5. Monitor usage to prevent abuse

Was this page helpful?

Vite (Javascript)Tools