Twilio Integration
Guide for integrating Twilio Voice with Conversational AI.
Overview
This guide explains how to set up a voice call integration between Twilio and Conversational AI. The integration allows you to handle incoming phone calls and connect Conversational AI agent to phone calls directly.
Prerequisites
- ElevenLabs API key
- Twilio account & phone number
- Python 3.7+
- ngrok for local development
Elevenlabs Agent Configurations
We need to make sure audio encoding for Output and Input is set to “μ-law 8000 Hz”. This is the audio encoding needed for Twilio Voice API, default audio encoding is PCM 16000 Hz
Set TTS Output Format
Navigate to your agent -> Go to Voice Section -> Select “μ-law 8000 Hz”
Set Input Audio Format
Navigate to your agent -> Go to Advanced Section -> Select “μ-law 8000 Hz”
Project Setup
First, install the required dependencies:
pip install fastapi uvicorn python-dotenv twilio elevenlabs websockets
Set up your environment variables by creating a
.env file:
ELEVENLABS_API_KEY=your_elevenlabs_api_key
AGENT_ID=your_agent_id
Create the main server file (main.py):
import json
import traceback
import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv
from fastapi import FastAPI, Request, WebSocket, WebSocketDisconnect
from fastapi.responses import HTMLResponse
from twilio.twiml.voice_response import VoiceResponse, Connect
from elevenlabs import ElevenLabs
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation import Conversation
from twilio_audio_interface import TwilioAudioInterface
# Load environment variables
load_dotenv()
# Initialize FastAPI app
app = FastAPI()
# Initialize ElevenLabs client
eleven_labs_client = ElevenLabs(api_key=os.getenv("ELEVENLABS_API_KEY"))
ELEVEN_LABS_AGENT_ID = os.getenv("AGENT_ID")
@app.get("/")
async def root():
return {"message": "Twilio-ElevenLabs Integration Server"}
@app.api_route("/incoming-call-eleven", methods=["GET", "POST"])
async def handle_incoming_call(request: Request):
"""Handle incoming call and return TwiML response to connect to Media Stream."""
response = VoiceResponse()
host = request.url.hostname
connect = Connect()
connect.stream(
url=f"wss://{host}/media-stream-eleven",
)
response.append(connect)
return HTMLResponse(content=str(response), media_type="application/xml")
@app.websocket("/media-stream-eleven")
async def handle_media_stream(websocket: WebSocket):
"""Handle WebSocket connections for Eleven Labs integration"""
await websocket.accept()
print("WebSocket connection established")
audio_interface = TwilioAudioInterface(websocket)
conversation = None
try:
conversation = Conversation(
client=eleven_labs_client,
agent_id=ELEVEN_LABS_AGENT_ID,
requires_auth=False,
audio_interface=audio_interface,
callback_agent_response=lambda text: print(f"Agent said: {text}"),
callback_user_transcript=lambda text: print(f"User said: {text}"),
)
conversation.start_session()
print("Conversation session started")
async for message in websocket.iter_text():
if not message:
continue
try:
data = json.loads(message)
await audio_interface.handle_twilio_message(data)
except Exception as e:
print(f"Error processing message: {str(e)}")
traceback.print_exc()
except WebSocketDisconnect:
print("WebSocket disconnected")
finally:
if conversation:
print("Ending conversation session...")
conversation.end_session()
conversation.wait_for_session_end()
if __name__ == "__main__":
import uvicorn
uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)
Create the Twilio audio interface (twilio_audio_interface.py):
import asyncio
from typing import Callable
import queue
import threading
import base64
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation import AudioInterface
import websockets
class TwilioAudioInterface(AudioInterface):
def __init__(self, websocket):
self.websocket = websocket
self.output_queue = queue.Queue()
self.should_stop = threading.Event()
self.stream_sid = None
self.input_callback = None
self.output_thread = None
def start(self, input_callback: Callable[[bytes], None]):
"""Start the audio interface with the provided callback for input audio"""
self.input_callback = input_callback
self.output_thread = threading.Thread(target=self._output_thread)
self.output_thread.start()
def stop(self):
"""Stop the audio interface and clean up resources"""
self.should_stop.set()
if self.output_thread:
self.output_thread.join(timeout=5.0)
self.stream_sid = None
def output(self, audio: bytes):
"""Queue audio for output to Twilio
Audio should already be in mulaw 8kHz format from ElevenLabs"""
self.output_queue.put(audio)
def interrupt(self):
"""Clear the output queue to stop any audio"""
try:
while True:
_ = self.output_queue.get(block=False)
except queue.Empty:
pass
asyncio.run(self._send_clear_message_to_twilio())
def _output_thread(self):
"""Thread for handling audio output to Twilio"""
while not self.should_stop.is_set():
asyncio.run(self._send_audio_to_twilio())
async def _send_audio_to_twilio(self):
try:
audio = self.output_queue.get(timeout=0.2)
audio_payload = base64.b64encode(audio).decode("utf-8")
audio_delta = {
"event": "media",
"streamSid": self.stream_sid,
"media": {"payload": audio_payload},
}
await self.websocket.send_json(audio_delta)
except queue.Empty:
pass
except Exception as e:
print(f"Error sending audio: {e}")
async def _send_clear_message_to_twilio(self):
try:
clear_message = {"event": "clear", "streamSid": self.stream_sid}
await self.websocket.send_json(clear_message)
except Exception as e:
print(f"Error sending clear message to Twilio: {e}")
async def handle_twilio_message(self, data):
"""Handle incoming Twilio WebSocket messages."""
try:
if data["event"] == "start":
self.stream_sid = data["start"]["streamSid"]
print(f"Started stream with stream_sid: {self.stream_sid}")
if data["event"] == "media":
audio_data = base64.b64decode(data["media"]["payload"])
if self.input_callback:
self.input_callback(audio_data)
except websockets.exceptions.ConnectionClosed:
self.stop()
self.stream_sid = None
print("WebSocket closed, stopping audio processing")
except Exception as e:
print(f"Error in input_callback: {e}")
Setting Up Twilio
Start your local server:
python main.py
Create a public URL using ngrok:
shell ngrok http 8003 Note down the
HTTPS URL provided by ngrok (e.g., https://your-ngrok-url.ngrok.app)
Configure your Twilio phone number:
- Go to the Twilio Console
- Navigate to Phone Numbers → Manage → Active numbers
- Select your phone number
- Under “Voice Configuration”, set the webhook for incoming calls to:
https://your-ngrok-url.ngrok.app/incoming-call-eleven
- Make sure the HTTP method is set to POST
Testing the Integration
- Call your Twilio phone number
- You should see console output indicating:
- WebSocket connection established
- Stream SID assigned
- Conversation session started
- Speak into the phone - you should see transcripts of your speech and the agent’s responses in the console
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
-
WebSocket Connection Fails
- Verify your ngrok URL is correct in the Twilio webhook settings
- Check that your server is running and accessible
-
No Audio Output
- Ensure your ElevenLabs API key is correct
- Verify the AGENT_ID is properly configured
-
Audio Quality Issues
- The integration uses mulaw 8kHz format as required by Twilio
- Check your network connectivity and latency
Debug Logging
To enable detailed logging, add these lines to your main.py:
import logging
logging.basicConfig(level=logging.DEBUG)
Security Considerations
- Always use environment variables for sensitive information
- Implement proper authentication for your endpoints
- Use HTTPS for all communications
- Regularly rotate API keys
- Monitor usage to prevent abuse
Was this page helpful?