Vite (Javascript)
Learn how to create a web application that enables voice conversations with ElevenLabs AI agents
This tutorial will guide you through creating a web client that can interact with a Conversational AI agent. You’ll learn how to implement real-time voice conversations, allowing users to speak with an AI agent that can listen, understand, and respond naturally using voice synthesis.
Looking to build with React/Next.js? Check out our Next.js guide.
What You’ll Need
- An ElevenLabs agent created following this guide
npminstalled on your local system
- Basic knowledge of JavaScript
Looking for a complete example? Check out our Vanilla JS demo on GitHub.
Project Setup
Create a Project Directory
Open a terminal and create a new directory for your project:
mkdir elevenlabs-conversational-ai
cd elevenlabs-conversational-ai
Initialize npm and Install Dependencies
Initialize a new npm project and install the required packages:
npm init -y
npm install vite @11labs/client
Set up Basic Project Structure
Add this to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
...
"dev:frontend": "vite"
}
}
Create the following file structure:
elevenlabs-conversational-ai/
├── index.html
├── script.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── node_modules
Implementing the Voice Chat Interface
Create the HTML Interface
In
index.html, set up a simple user interface:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
<title>ElevenLabs Conversational AI</title>
</head>
<body style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-align: center; padding: 50px;">
<h1>ElevenLabs Conversational AI</h1>
<div style="margin-bottom: 20px;">
<button id="startButton" style="padding: 10px 20px; margin: 5px;">Start Conversation</button>
<button id="stopButton" style="padding: 10px 20px; margin: 5px;" disabled>Stop Conversation</button>
</div>
<div style="font-size: 18px;">
<p>Status: <span id="connectionStatus">Disconnected</span></p>
<p>Agent is <span id="agentStatus">listening</span></p>
</div>
<script type="module" src="script.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Implement the Conversation Logic
In
script.js, implement the functionality:
import { Conversation } from '@11labs/client';
const startButton = document.getElementById('startButton');
const stopButton = document.getElementById('stopButton');
const connectionStatus = document.getElementById('connectionStatus');
const agentStatus = document.getElementById('agentStatus');
let conversation;
async function startConversation() {
try {
// Request microphone permission
await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true });
// Start the conversation
conversation = await Conversation.startSession({
agentId: 'YOUR_AGENT_ID', // Replace with your agent ID
onConnect: () => {
connectionStatus.textContent = 'Connected';
startButton.disabled = true;
stopButton.disabled = false;
},
onDisconnect: () => {
connectionStatus.textContent = 'Disconnected';
startButton.disabled = false;
stopButton.disabled = true;
},
onError: (error) => {
console.error('Error:', error);
},
onModeChange: (mode) => {
agentStatus.textContent = mode.mode === 'speaking' ? 'speaking' : 'listening';
},
});
} catch (error) {
console.error('Failed to start conversation:', error);
}
}
async function stopConversation() {
if (conversation) {
await conversation.endSession();
conversation = null;
}
}
startButton.addEventListener('click', startConversation);
stopButton.addEventListener('click', stopConversation);
Start the frontend server
npm run dev:frontend
Make sure to replace
'YOUR_AGENT_ID' with your actual agent ID from
ElevenLabs.
Next Steps
Now that you have a basic implementation, you can:
- Add visual feedback for voice activity
- Implement error handling and retry logic
- Add a chat history display
- Customize the UI to match your brand
For more advanced features and customization options, check out the @11labs/client package.
Was this page helpful?