This tutorial will guide you through creating a web client that can interact with a Conversational AI agent. You’ll learn how to implement real-time voice conversations, allowing users to speak with an AI agent that can listen, understand, and respond naturally using voice synthesis.

What You’ll Need

  1. An ElevenLabs agent created following this guide
  2. npm installed on your local system
  3. Basic knowledge of JavaScript

Project Setup

1

Create a Project Directory

Open a terminal and create a new directory for your project:

mkdir elevenlabs-conversational-ai
cd elevenlabs-conversational-ai
2

Initialize npm and Install Dependencies

Initialize a new npm project and install the required packages:

npm init -y
npm install vite @11labs/client
3

Set up Basic Project Structure

Add this to your package.json:

package.json
{
    "scripts": {
        ...
        "dev:frontend": "vite"
    }
}

Create the following file structure:

elevenlabs-conversational-ai/
├── index.html
├── script.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── node_modules

Implementing the Voice Chat Interface

1

Create the HTML Interface

In index.html, set up a simple user interface:

index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8" />
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
        <title>ElevenLabs Conversational AI</title>
    </head>
    <body style="font-family: Arial, sans-serif; text-align: center; padding: 50px;">
        <h1>ElevenLabs Conversational AI</h1>
        <div style="margin-bottom: 20px;">
            <button id="startButton" style="padding: 10px 20px; margin: 5px;">Start Conversation</button>
            <button id="stopButton" style="padding: 10px 20px; margin: 5px;" disabled>Stop Conversation</button>
        </div>
        <div style="font-size: 18px;">
            <p>Status: <span id="connectionStatus">Disconnected</span></p>
            <p>Agent is <span id="agentStatus">listening</span></p>
        </div>
        <script type="module" src="script.js"></script>
    </body>
</html>
2

Implement the Conversation Logic

In script.js, implement the functionality:

script.js
import { Conversation } from '@11labs/client';

const startButton = document.getElementById('startButton');
const stopButton = document.getElementById('stopButton');
const connectionStatus = document.getElementById('connectionStatus');
const agentStatus = document.getElementById('agentStatus');

let conversation;

async function startConversation() {
    try {
        // Request microphone permission
        await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true });

        // Start the conversation
        conversation = await Conversation.startSession({
            agentId: 'YOUR_AGENT_ID', // Replace with your agent ID
            onConnect: () => {
                connectionStatus.textContent = 'Connected';
                startButton.disabled = true;
                stopButton.disabled = false;
            },
            onDisconnect: () => {
                connectionStatus.textContent = 'Disconnected';
                startButton.disabled = false;
                stopButton.disabled = true;
            },
            onError: (error) => {
                console.error('Error:', error);
            },
            onModeChange: (mode) => {
                agentStatus.textContent = mode.mode === 'speaking' ? 'speaking' : 'listening';
            },
        });
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Failed to start conversation:', error);
    }
}

async function stopConversation() {
    if (conversation) {
        await conversation.endSession();
        conversation = null;
    }
}

startButton.addEventListener('click', startConversation);
stopButton.addEventListener('click', stopConversation);
3

Start the frontend server

npm run dev:frontend

Make sure to replace 'YOUR_AGENT_ID' with your actual agent ID from ElevenLabs.

Next Steps

Now that you have a basic implementation, you can:

  1. Add visual feedback for voice activity
  2. Implement error handling and retry logic
  3. Add a chat history display
  4. Customize the UI to match your brand

For more advanced features and customization options, check out the @11labs/client package.

