Learn how to create a web application that enables voice conversations with ElevenLabs AI agents

This tutorial will guide you through creating a web client that can interact with a Conversational AI agent. You’ll learn how to implement real-time voice conversations, allowing users to speak with an AI agent that can listen, understand, and respond naturally using voice synthesis.

Looking to build with React/Next.js? Check out our Next.js guide.

​ What You’ll Need

An ElevenLabs agent created following this guide npm installed on your local system Basic knowledge of JavaScript

Looking for a complete example? Check out our Vanilla JS demo on GitHub.

​ Project Setup

1 Create a Project Directory Open a terminal and create a new directory for your project: mkdir elevenlabs-conversational-ai cd elevenlabs-conversational-ai 2 Initialize npm and Install Dependencies Initialize a new npm project and install the required packages: npm init -y npm install vite @11labs/client 3 Set up Basic Project Structure Add this to your package.json : package.json { "scripts" : { ... "dev:frontend" : "vite" } } Create the following file structure: elevenlabs-conversational-ai/ ├── index.html ├── script.js ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json └── node_modules

​ Implementing the Voice Chat Interface

1 Create the HTML Interface In index.html , set up a simple user interface: index.html <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " /> < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " /> < title > ElevenLabs Conversational AI </ title > </ head > < body style = " font-family : Arial , sans-serif ; text-align : center ; padding : 50 px ; " > < h1 > ElevenLabs Conversational AI </ h1 > < div style = " margin-bottom : 20 px ; " > < button id = " startButton " style = " padding : 10 px 20 px ; margin : 5 px ; " > Start Conversation </ button > < button id = " stopButton " style = " padding : 10 px 20 px ; margin : 5 px ; " disabled > Stop Conversation </ button > </ div > < div style = " font-size : 18 px ; " > < p > Status: < span id = " connectionStatus " > Disconnected </ span > </ p > < p > Agent is < span id = " agentStatus " > listening </ span > </ p > </ div > < script type = " module " src = " script.js " > </ script > </ body > </ html > 2 Implement the Conversation Logic In script.js , implement the functionality: script.js import { Conversation } from '@11labs/client' ; const startButton = document . getElementById ( 'startButton' ) ; const stopButton = document . getElementById ( 'stopButton' ) ; const connectionStatus = document . getElementById ( 'connectionStatus' ) ; const agentStatus = document . getElementById ( 'agentStatus' ) ; let conversation ; async function startConversation ( ) { try { await navigator . mediaDevices . getUserMedia ( { audio : true } ) ; conversation = await Conversation . startSession ( { agentId : 'YOUR_AGENT_ID' , onConnect : ( ) => { connectionStatus . textContent = 'Connected' ; startButton . disabled = true ; stopButton . disabled = false ; } , onDisconnect : ( ) => { connectionStatus . textContent = 'Disconnected' ; startButton . disabled = false ; stopButton . disabled = true ; } , onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Error:' , error ) ; } , onModeChange : ( mode ) => { agentStatus . textContent = mode . mode === 'speaking' ? 'speaking' : 'listening' ; } , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Failed to start conversation:' , error ) ; } } async function stopConversation ( ) { if ( conversation ) { await conversation . endSession ( ) ; conversation = null ; } } startButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , startConversation ) ; stopButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , stopConversation ) ; 3 Start the frontend server npm run dev:frontend

Make sure to replace 'YOUR_AGENT_ID' with your actual agent ID from ElevenLabs.

(Optional) Authenticate with a Signed URL This authentication step is only required for private agents. If you’re using a public agent, you can skip this section and directly use the agentId in the startSession call. 1 Create Environment Variables Create a .env file in your project root: .env ELEVENLABS_API_KEY=your-api-key-here AGENT_ID=your-agent-id-here Make sure to add .env to your .gitignore file to prevent accidentally committing sensitive credentials. 2 Setup the Backend Install additional dependencies: npm install express cors dotenv Create a new folder called backend : elevenlabs-conversational-ai/ ├── backend .. . 3 Create the Server backend/server.js require ( "dotenv" ) . config ( ) ; const express = require ( "express" ) ; const cors = require ( "cors" ) ; const app = express ( ) ; app . use ( cors ( ) ) ; app . use ( express . json ( ) ) ; const PORT = process . env . PORT || 3001 ; app . get ( "/api/get-signed-url" , async ( req , res ) => { try { const response = await fetch ( ` https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/convai/conversation/get_signed_url?agent_id= ${ process . env . AGENT_ID } ` , { headers : { "xi-api-key" : process . env . ELEVENLABS_API_KEY , } , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( "Failed to get signed URL" ) ; } const data = await response . json ( ) ; res . json ( { signedUrl : data . signed_url } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Error:" , error ) ; res . status ( 500 ) . json ( { error : "Failed to generate signed URL" } ) ; } } ) ; app . listen ( PORT , ( ) => { console . log ( ` Server running on http://localhost: ${ PORT } ` ) ; } ) ; 4 Update the Client Code Modify your script.js to fetch and use the signed URL: script.js async function getSignedUrl ( ) { const response = await fetch ( 'http://localhost:3001/api/get-signed-url' ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { throw new Error ( ` Failed to get signed url: ${ response . statusText } ` ) ; } const { signedUrl } = await response . json ( ) ; return signedUrl ; } async function startConversation ( ) { try { await navigator . mediaDevices . getUserMedia ( { audio : true } ) ; const signedUrl = await getSignedUrl ( ) ; conversation = await Conversation . startSession ( { signedUrl , onConnect : ( ) => { connectionStatus . textContent = 'Connected' ; startButton . disabled = true ; stopButton . disabled = false ; } , onDisconnect : ( ) => { connectionStatus . textContent = 'Disconnected' ; startButton . disabled = false ; stopButton . disabled = true ; } , onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Error:' , error ) ; } , onModeChange : ( mode ) => { agentStatus . textContent = mode . mode === 'speaking' ? 'speaking' : 'listening' ; } , } ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Failed to start conversation:' , error ) ; } } Signed URLs expire after a short period. However, any conversations initiated before expiration will continue uninterrupted. In a production environment, implement proper error handling and URL refresh logic for starting new conversations. 5 Update the package.json package.json { "scripts" : { ... "dev:backend" : "node backend/server.js" , "dev" : "npm run dev:frontend & npm run dev:backend" } } 6 Run the Application Start the application with: npm run dev

​ Next Steps

Now that you have a basic implementation, you can:

Add visual feedback for voice activity Implement error handling and retry logic Add a chat history display Customize the UI to match your brand