Next.JS
Learn how to create a web application that enables voice conversations with ElevenLabs AI agents
This tutorial will guide you through creating a web client that can interact with a Conversational AI agent. You’ll learn how to implement real-time voice conversations, allowing users to speak with an AI agent that can listen, understand, and respond naturally using voice synthesis.
What You’ll Need
- An ElevenLabs agent created following this guide
npminstalled on your local system.
- We’ll use Typescript for this tutorial, but you can use Javascript if you prefer.
Looking for a complete example? Check out our Next.js demo on GitHub.
Setup
Create a new Next.js project
Open a terminal window and run the following command:
npm create next-app my-conversational-agent
It will ask you some questions about how to build your project. We’ll follow the default suggestions for this tutorial.
Navigate to project directory
cd my-conversational-agent
Install the ElevenLabs dependency
npm install @11labs/react
Test the setup
Run the following command to start the development server and open the provided URL in your browser:
npm run dev
Implement Conversational AI
Create the conversation component
Create a new file
app/components/conversation.tsx:
'use client';
import { useConversation } from '@11labs/react';
import { useCallback } from 'react';
export function Conversation() {
const conversation = useConversation({
onConnect: () => console.log('Connected'),
onDisconnect: () => console.log('Disconnected'),
onMessage: (message) => console.log('Message:', message),
onError: (error) => console.error('Error:', error),
});
const startConversation = useCallback(async () => {
try {
// Request microphone permission
await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true });
// Start the conversation with your agent
await conversation.startSession({
agentId: 'YOUR_AGENT_ID', // Replace with your agent ID
});
} catch (error) {
console.error('Failed to start conversation:', error);
}
}, [conversation]);
const stopConversation = useCallback(async () => {
await conversation.endSession();
}, [conversation]);
return (
<div className="flex flex-col items-center gap-4">
<div className="flex gap-2">
<button
onClick={startConversation}
disabled={conversation.status === 'connected'}
className="px-4 py-2 bg-blue-500 text-white rounded disabled:bg-gray-300"
>
Start Conversation
</button>
<button
onClick={stopConversation}
disabled={conversation.status !== 'connected'}
className="px-4 py-2 bg-red-500 text-white rounded disabled:bg-gray-300"
>
Stop Conversation
</button>
</div>
<div className="flex flex-col items-center">
<p>Status: {conversation.status}</p>
<p>Agent is {conversation.isSpeaking ? 'speaking' : 'listening'}</p>
</div>
</div>
);
}
Update the main page
Replace the contents of
app/page.tsx with:
import { Conversation } from './components/conversation';
export default function Home() {
return (
<main className="flex min-h-screen flex-col items-center justify-between p-24">
<div className="z-10 max-w-5xl w-full items-center justify-between font-mono text-sm">
<h1 className="text-4xl font-bold mb-8 text-center">
ElevenLabs Conversational AI
</h1>
<Conversation />
</div>
</main>
);
}
Next Steps
Now that you have a basic implementation, you can:
- Add visual feedback for voice activity
- Implement error handling and retry logic
- Add a chat history display
- Customize the UI to match your brand
For more advanced features and customization options, check out the @11labs/react package.
