Python SDK
Conversational AI SDK: deploy customized, interactive voice agents in minutes.
Also see the Conversational AI overview
Installation
Install the
elevenlabs Python package in your project:
pip install elevenlabs
# or
poetry add elevenlabs
If you want to use the default implementation of audio input/output you will also need the
pyaudio extra:
pip install "elevenlabs[pyaudio]"
# or
poetry add "elevenlabs[pyaudio]"
The
pyaudio package installation might require additional system dependencies.
See PyAudio package README for more information.
On Debian-based systems you can install the dependencies with:
sudo apt install portaudio19
Usage
In this example we will create a simple script that runs a conversation with the ElevenLabs Conversational AI agent. You can find the full code in the ElevenLabs examples repository.
First import the necessary dependencies:
import os
import signal
from elevenlabs.client import ElevenLabs
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation import Conversation
from elevenlabs.conversational_ai.default_audio_interface import DefaultAudioInterface
Next load the agent ID and API key from environment variables:
agent_id = os.getenv("AGENT_ID")
api_key = os.getenv("ELEVENLABS_API_KEY")
The API key is only required for non-public agents that have authentication enabled. You don’t have to set it for public agents and the code will work fine without it.
Then create the
ElevenLabs client instance:
client = ElevenLabs(api_key=API_KEY)
Now we initialize the
Conversation instance:
conversation = Conversation(
# API client and agent ID.
client,
AGENT_ID,
# Assume auth is required when API_KEY is set.
requires_auth=bool(API_KEY),
# Use the default audio interface.
audio_interface=DefaultAudioInterface(),
# Simple callbacks that print the conversation to the console.
callback_agent_response=lambda response: print(f"Agent: {response}"),
callback_agent_response_correction=lambda original, corrected: print(f"Agent: {original} -> {corrected}"),
callback_user_transcript=lambda transcript: print(f"User: {transcript}"),
# Uncomment if you want to see latency measurements.
# callback_latency_measurement=lambda latency: print(f"Latency: {latency}ms"),
)
We are using the
DefaultAudioInterface which uses the default system audio input/output devices for the conversation.
You can also implement your own audio interface by subclassing
elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation.AudioInterface.
Now we can start the conversation:
conversation.start_session()
To get a clean shutdown when the user presses
Ctrl+C we can add a signal handler which will call
end_session():
signal.signal(signal.SIGINT, lambda sig, frame: conversation.end_session())
And lastly we wait for the conversation to end and print out the conversation ID (which can be used for reviewing the conversation history and debugging):
conversation_id = conversation.wait_for_session_end()
print(f"Conversation ID: {conversation_id}")
All that is left is to run the script and start talking to the agent:
# For public agents:
AGENT_ID=youragentid python demo.py
# For private agents:
AGENT_ID=youragentid ELEVENLABS_API_KEY=yourapikey python demo.py
