POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}
/
avatar

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

agent_id
string
required

The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.

Body

multipart/form-data
avatar_file
file
required

An image file to be used as the agent's avatar.

Response

200 - application/json
agent_id
string
required
avatar_url
string

