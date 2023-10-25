Widget
Create Agent Avatar
Sets the avatar for an agent displayed in the widget
POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}
/
avatar
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
agent_id
stringrequired
The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.
Body
multipart/form-data
avatar_file
filerequired
An image file to be used as the agent's avatar.
Response
200 - application/json
agent_id
stringrequired
avatar_url
string
