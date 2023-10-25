Knowledge Base
Uploads a file or reference a webpage for the agent to use as part of it’s knowledge base
POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}
/
add-to-knowledge-base
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
agent_id
stringrequired
The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.
Body
multipart/form-data
url
string
URL to a page of documentation that the agent will have access to in order to interact with users.
file
file
Documentation that the agent will have access to in order to interact with users.
Response
200 - application/json
id
stringrequired
