POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}
/
add-to-knowledge-base

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

agent_id
string
required

The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.

Body

multipart/form-data
url
string

URL to a page of documentation that the agent will have access to in order to interact with users.

file
file

Documentation that the agent will have access to in order to interact with users.

Response

200 - application/json
id
string
required

