Learn how to customize your AI agent for each conversation by adding personalized details and passing custom parameters. For example, greet users by their name, adjust responses based on account-specific data, or include metadata to enhance interactions.

​ What You’ll Need

An ElevenLabs account

A configured ElevenLabs Conversational Agent (create one here)

Python 3.7+ or Node.js 16+

​ Agent Conversation Overrides

In ElevenLabs Conversational AI, you typically define a top-level agent with default settings. This feature allows you to create tailored voice experiences, without creating new agents.

The following steps will show you how to configure the prompt & first_message on setup to greet the user by their name.

1 Enable overrides Go to the Security tab in your agent settings and enable overrides for the first message and system prompt.

Ensure you have the latest Javascript/React SDK installed. 2 Start the session with custom overrides const conversation = await Conversation . startSession ( { ... overrides : { agent : { prompt : { prompt : ` The customer's bank account balance is ${ customer_balance } . They are based in ${ customer_location } . ` } , first_message : ` Hi ${ customer_name } , how can I help you today? ` , } , tts : { voiceId : "" } } , ... } )

With this agent override feature, you can now create a single agent and customize it with every customer conversation.