Learn how to customize your AI agent for each conversation by adding personalized details and passing custom parameters. For example, greet users by their name, adjust responses based on account-specific data, or include metadata to enhance interactions.

What You’ll Need

Agent Conversation Overrides

In ElevenLabs Conversational AI, you typically define a top-level agent with default settings. This feature allows you to create tailored voice experiences, without creating new agents.

The following steps will show you how to configure the prompt & first_message on setup to greet the user by their name.

1

Enable overrides

Go to the Security tab in your agent settings and enable overrides for the first message and system prompt.

Ensure you have the latest Javascript/React SDK installed.

2

Start the session with custom overrides

const conversation = await Conversation.startSession({
  ...
  overrides: {
      agent: {
          prompt: {
              prompt: `The customer's bank account balance is ${customer_balance}. They are based in ${customer_location}.`
          },
          first_message: `Hi ${customer_name}, how can I help you today?`,
      },
      tts: {
          voiceId: "" // override the voice id.
      }
  },
  ...
})

With this agent override feature, you can now create a single agent and customize it with every customer conversation.

Troubleshooting

