Learn how to trigger client-side events from an agent.

Enhance your conversational AI agents by integrating client-side events that can trigger actions on the user’s frontend. Unlike server-side webhooks, client tools operate directly in the user’s browser, allowing agents to perform actions like opening modals, making API calls, or executing custom functions during conversations.

​ What You’ll Need

An ElevenLabs account

A configured ElevenLabs Conversational Agent (create one here)

Python 3.7+ or Node.js 16+

​ Creating Your First Client-Side Event

Follow these steps to set up a client-side event that triggers a browser alert.

1 Create a new tool in your agent Navigate to your agent dashboard. In the Tools section, click Add Tool. 2 Configure the tool Name : triggerBrowserAlert

: Description : Triggers a real-time alert in the user’s browser. Use this tool for urgent notifications, reminders, or time-sensitive updates that require immediate user action.

: Triggers a real-time alert in the user’s browser. Use this tool for urgent notifications, reminders, or time-sensitive updates that require immediate user action. Parameters : message (string): The message to display in the alert. The LLM should extract relevant text from the conversation, ensuring it is actionable and concise.

: 3 Implement the client tool in your code Depending on your development environment, add the following code to integrate the client tool. Ensure that the clientTools name ( triggerBrowserAlert ) matches the tool name you set in the agent configuration.

name ( ) matches the tool name you set in the agent configuration. The message parameter should align with the agent’s output. 4 Test the client-side event Initiate a conversation with your agent and say something like: “Trigger an alert that says ‘Hello World‘“ You should see a browser alert pop up with the message.

​ Next Steps

Now that you’ve set up a basic client-side event, you can:

Explore more complex client tools like opening modals, navigating to pages, or interacting with the DOM.

Combine client tools with server-side webhooks for full-stack interactions.

Use client tools to enhance user engagement and provide real-time feedback during conversations.