Client Tools
Learn how to trigger client-side events from an agent.
Enhance your conversational AI agents by integrating client-side events that can trigger actions on the user’s frontend. Unlike server-side webhooks, client tools operate directly in the user’s browser, allowing agents to perform actions like opening modals, making API calls, or executing custom functions during conversations.
What You’ll Need
- An ElevenLabs account
- A configured ElevenLabs Conversational Agent (create one here)
- Python 3.7+ or Node.js 16+
Creating Your First Client-Side Event
Follow these steps to set up a client-side event that triggers a browser alert.
Create a new tool in your agent
- Navigate to your agent dashboard.
- In the Tools section, click Add Tool.
Configure the tool
- Name:
triggerBrowserAlert
- Description: Triggers a real-time alert in the user’s browser. Use this tool for urgent notifications, reminders, or time-sensitive updates that require immediate user action.
- Parameters:
message(string): The message to display in the alert. The LLM should extract relevant text from the conversation, ensuring it is actionable and concise.
-
Implement the client tool in your code
Depending on your development environment, add the following code to integrate the client tool.
- Ensure that the
clientToolsname (
triggerBrowserAlert) matches the tool name you set in the agent configuration.
- The
messageparameter should align with the agent’s output.
Test the client-side event
Initiate a conversation with your agent and say something like:
“Trigger an alert that says ‘Hello World‘“
You should see a browser alert pop up with the message.
Next Steps
Now that you’ve set up a basic client-side event, you can:
- Explore more complex client tools like opening modals, navigating to pages, or interacting with the DOM.
- Combine client tools with server-side webhooks for full-stack interactions.
- Use client tools to enhance user engagement and provide real-time feedback during conversations.
Troubleshooting
