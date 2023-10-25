Agents
Create Agent
Create an agent from a config object
POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
create
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
conversation_config
objectrequired
Conversation configuration for an agent
platform_settings
object
Platform settings for the agent are all settings that aren't related to the conversation orchestration and content.
name
string
A name to make the agent easier to find
Response
200 - application/json
agent_id
stringrequired
Was this page helpful?