PATCH
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

agent_id
string
required

The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.

Body

application/json
conversation_config
object

Conversation configuration for an agent

platform_settings
object

Platform settings for the agent are all settings that aren't related to the conversation orchestration and content.

name
string

A name to make the agent easier to find

Response

200 - application/json
agent_id
string
required
name
string
required
conversation_config
object
required
metadata
object
required
platform_settings
object

