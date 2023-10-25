Conversations
Get Signed URL
Get a signed url to start a conversation with an agent with an agent that requires authorization
GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
conversation
/
get_signed_url
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
agent_id
stringrequired
The id of the agent you're taking the action on.
Response
200 - application/json
signed_url
stringrequired
