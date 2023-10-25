Knowledge Base
Get Knowledge Base Document
Get details about a specific documentation making up the agent’s knowledge base
GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
/
{agent_id}
/
knowledge-base
/
{documentation_id}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
agent_id
stringrequired
The id of an agent. This is returned on agent creation.
documentation_id
stringrequired
The id of a document from the agent's knowledge base. This is returned on document addition.
Response
200 - application/json
id
stringrequired
type
enum<string>required
Available options:
file,
url
extracted_inner_html
stringrequired
Was this page helpful?