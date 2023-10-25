GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
conversations
/
{conversation_id}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

conversation_id
string
required

The id of the conversation you're taking the action on.

Response

200 - application/json
agent_id
string
required
conversation_id
string
required
status
enum<string>
required
Available options:
processing,
done
transcript
object[]
required
metadata
object
required
analysis
object

