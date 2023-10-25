Conversations
Get Conversation Details
Get the details of a particular conversation
GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
conversations
/
{conversation_id}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
conversation_id
stringrequired
The id of the conversation you're taking the action on.
Response
200 - application/json
agent_id
stringrequired
conversation_id
stringrequired
status
enum<string>required
Available options:
processing,
done
transcript
object[]required
metadata
objectrequired
analysis
object
