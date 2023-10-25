GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
conversations

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Query Parameters

cursor
string

Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.

agent_id
string

The id of the agent you're taking the action on.

call_successful
enum<string>

The result of the success evaluation

Available options:
success,
failure,
unknown
page_size
integer
default: 30

How many conversations to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.

Response

200 - application/json
conversations
object[]
required
next_cursor
string
has_more
boolean
required

