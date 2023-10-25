Conversations
Get Conversations
Get all conversations of agents that user owns. With option to restrict to a specific agent.
GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
conversations
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
cursor
string
Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.
agent_id
string
The id of the agent you're taking the action on.
call_successful
enum<string>
The result of the success evaluation
Available options:
success,
failure,
unknown
page_size
integerdefault: 30
How many conversations to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.
Response
200 - application/json
conversations
object[]required
next_cursor
string
has_more
booleanrequired
