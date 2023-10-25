Agents
Get Agents
Returns a page of your agents and their metadata.
GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Query Parameters
cursor
string
Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.
page_size
integerdefault: 30
How many Agents to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.
search
string
Search by agents name.
Response
200 - application/json
agents
object[]required
next_cursor
string
has_more
booleanrequired
Was this page helpful?