GET
/
v1
/
convai
/
agents

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Query Parameters

cursor
string

Used for fetching next page. Cursor is returned in the response.

page_size
integer
default: 30

How many Agents to return at maximum. Can not exceed 100, defaults to 30.

search
string

Search by agents name.

Response

200 - application/json
agents
object[]
required
next_cursor
string
has_more
boolean
required

