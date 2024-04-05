Workspace
Sends an email invitation to join your workspace to the provided email. If the user doesn’t have an account they will be prompted to create one. If the user accepts this invite they will be added as a user to your workspace and your subscription using one of your seats. This endpoint may only be called by workspace administrators.
POST
/
v1
/
workspace
/
invites
/
add
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/workspace/invites/add \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"email": "<string>"
}'
"<any>"
Workspaces are currently only available for Enterprise customers. To upgrade, get in touch with our sales team.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
stringrequired
Email of the target user.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.