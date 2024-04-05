DELETE
/
v1
/
workspace
/
invites
curl --request DELETE \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/workspace/invites \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "email": "<string>"
}'
"<any>"
Workspaces are currently only available for Enterprise customers. To upgrade, get in touch with our sales team.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
email
string
required

Email of the target user.

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

Invite UserUpdate Member