Workspace
Delete Existing Invitation
Invalidates an existing email invitation. The invitation will still show up in the inbox it has been delivered to, but activating it to join the workspace won’t work. This endpoint may only be called by workspace administrators.
DELETE
/
v1
/
workspace
/
invites
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/workspace/invites \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"email": "<string>"
}'
"<any>"
Workspaces are currently only available for Enterprise customers. To upgrade, get in touch with our sales team.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
stringrequired
Email of the target user.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.