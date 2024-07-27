Dubbing
Get Transcript For Dub
Returns transcript for the dub as an SRT file.
GET
/
v1
/
dubbing
/
{dubbing_id}
/
transcript
/
{language_code}
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
dubbing_id
stringrequired
ID of the dubbing project.
language_code
stringrequired
ID of the language.
Query Parameters
format_type
enum<string>
Format to use for the subtitle file, either 'srt' or 'webvtt'
Available options:
srt,
webvtt
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.