GET
/
v1
/
dubbing
/
{dubbing_id}
/
transcript
/
{language_code}

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Path Parameters

dubbing_id
string
required

ID of the dubbing project.

language_code
string
required

ID of the language.

Query Parameters

format_type
enum<string>

Format to use for the subtitle file, either 'srt' or 'webvtt'

Available options:
srt,
webvtt

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

