The Voices feature allows you to manage and create voices, both private to you and the ones made publicly available by our community (via the Voice Library).

​ My voices

Within the My Voices section, you will be able to see all the voices that you have added to your account as well as the voices provided to you by default.

Before adding new voices, it’s important to understand the three types of voices that you are able to create using ElevenLabs:

Voice Design Voices - Randomly computer-generated voices. More information available here. Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) - A PVC is an ultra-realistic, custom AI model of your voice. This is done by training our specialized model with longer voice data (at least 30 mins and up to 3 hours for optimum results) to make it sound just like the original voice. Instant Voice Clones (ICVs) - Voice clones based on short audio clips. Unlike PVCs that create an AI model of the voice, it relies on prior knowledge from training data to make an educated guess rather than training on the exact voice. More information available here.

With that in mind, let’s create a brand-new voice!

​ How to Create Voices

Click on Add a new Voice to open the following pop-up and select the voice you would like to create, from there follow the guidelines provided by the in-app pop-up window to create the voice you desire. Important for Voice Clones:

With every Voice Clone, it is important that you have the person’s permission to clone their voice.

Please ensure the audio is recorded without any background sounds, ideally with good equipment and with the tonality, cadence, and performance style you would like to recreate with your generations. Sub-par audio quality will influence the outputs of your generations. For optimal results, we highly recommend following our guide to Audio Recording.

If background noises cannot be avoided, you can use Voice Isolator to retrieve the voice and rid yourself of unwanted background noise.

Once you’re done generating or creating your voice, it will be made available to you and you alone in the My Voices section.

Exercise: Create a Voice Design voice (or clone a voice if you have the necessary permissions) with the knowledge you have gained from this section.

​ Sharing your voice

Click on the share button for the voice you want to share. Enable the sharing toggle. Share the link with the colleague or place it in your document/intranet.

Exercise: Share a voice with a colleague.

​ Library voices

You are also able to add voices from our community marketplace via the Library. Simply click on the Add Voice button for the voice that you want to share.

Exercise: Add a voice from the Library to your Voices.