Sound Effects: From Text to Sounds
Sound effects enhance the realism and immersion of your audio projects. ElevenLabs offers a variety of sound effects that can be easily integrated into your voiceovers and projects.
Step by step on how to create a Sound Effect
- Head over to the Sound Effects section on ElevenLabs.
- In the text box, type a description of the sound effect you want (e.g., “person walking on grass”).
- Click on and adjust the settings:
- Set the duration for the generated sound.
- Use the prompt influence slider to control how closely the output matches your description.
- Generate Sound.
- You should have four different sounds generated. If you like none of them, adjust the prompt or settings as needed and regenerate.
Exercise: Create a Sound Effect using the following prompt: old-school funky brass stabs from an old vinyl sample, stem, 88bpm in F# minor.
As with Speech Synthesis, you have the option of seeing your generation history; similarly, we have some already-made sound effects for you to check out in the Explore tab.
For more information on how sound effects work visit the Sound Effects Overview page.