Projects offer an end-to-end workflow for creating long-form content. You can upload a book, document, or import a webpage via URL. The AI generates a voiceover for the entire content, and you can download individual MP3 files for each chapter or a single file for the whole document or audiobook.

Step by step on how to create a Project

  1. Create a New Project

    • Go to Projects in your Navigation Menu.
    • Click “Create New Project.”
    • Enter the project name and description.
    • Choose to create an empty project or import a file (EPUB, PDF, TXT) or a webpage via URL.
    • Select the default voice and model, and set the quality settings.
    • Click “Create.”

  2. Add and Manage Content

    • Add files by uploading documents or importing text from a URL.
    • Organize your content into folders or chapters.
    • The system will auto-split well-structured files into chapters.

  3. Generate Voiceover

    • Open your project and select the text to convert.
    • Choose a voice model and adjust settings (e.g., voice stability, style, similarity).
    • Click the play button to generate the voiceover for the selected text block.
    • For continuous play, use the “Continuous Play” button to listen to multiple paragraphs sequentially.

  4. Adjust Settings and Regenerate Audio

    • Use the “Settings” button to adjust the project’s default voice and view model settings.
    • In the “Block Settings” panel, change voice settings for specific blocks.
    • To regenerate a paragraph, select it and click the “Regenerate” button.

  5. Download Audio Files

    • Once satisfied, download individual MP3 files for each paragraph or chapter.
    • Click the “Convert” button to compile and download the entire project or specific chapters as a single audio file.
    • Use the “Download” button for various download options, including project-wide or chapter-specific files.

  6. Pronunciation Dictionaries

    • Upload a pronunciation dictionary in PLS (Pronunciation Lexicon Specification) format via project settings.
    • Use phonemes or aliases to specify accurate pronunciations of words, ensuring consistency and clarity in the generated speech.

Exercise: Upload Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and convert a chapter of your choosing using the voice of your choosing. Download said chapter.

For more information on Projects, visit the Projects Overview page.

