Projects offer an end-to-end workflow for creating long-form content. You can upload a book, document, or import a webpage via URL. The AI generates a voiceover for the entire content, and you can download individual MP3 files for each chapter or a single file for the whole document or audiobook.

​ Step by step on how to create a Project

Create a New Project Go to Projects in your Navigation Menu.

Click “Create New Project.”

Enter the project name and description.

Choose to create an empty project or import a file (EPUB, PDF, TXT) or a webpage via URL.

Select the default voice and model, and set the quality settings.

Click “Create.” Add and Manage Content Add files by uploading documents or importing text from a URL.

Organize your content into folders or chapters.

The system will auto-split well-structured files into chapters. Generate Voiceover Open your project and select the text to convert.

Choose a voice model and adjust settings (e.g., voice stability, style, similarity).

Click the play button to generate the voiceover for the selected text block.

For continuous play, use the “Continuous Play” button to listen to multiple paragraphs sequentially. Adjust Settings and Regenerate Audio Use the “Settings” button to adjust the project’s default voice and view model settings.

In the “Block Settings” panel, change voice settings for specific blocks.

To regenerate a paragraph, select it and click the “Regenerate” button. Download Audio Files Once satisfied, download individual MP3 files for each paragraph or chapter.

Click the “Convert” button to compile and download the entire project or specific chapters as a single audio file.

Use the “Download” button for various download options, including project-wide or chapter-specific files. Pronunciation Dictionaries Upload a pronunciation dictionary in PLS (Pronunciation Lexicon Specification) format via project settings.

Use phonemes or aliases to specify accurate pronunciations of words, ensuring consistency and clarity in the generated speech.

Exercise: Upload Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and convert a chapter of your choosing using the voice of your choosing. Download said chapter.

For more information on Projects, visit the Projects Overview page.