The landing page is your control center for managing all aspects of ElevenLabs. Here’s a closer look at its sections:

Landing Page Elements

  1. Navigation Menu: Access the ElevenLabs features broken down in the Create, Workflows, and Tools sections.

  2. Character Quota: Indicates the remaining characters for your workspace.

  3. User Profile and Workspace Panel: Clicking on the User Profile and Workspace Panel will provide you access to the following options:

    • Admin:

      • Profile + API key: This is where you can find your personal API key.
      • Workspace Settings: Your hub for inviting users, managing workspace API keys, and configuring SSO.
      • Subscription: This is where you will be able to see your current spend, view your invoices (by clicking on Manage Subscription), and enable usage-based billing (enabling you to go over your current subscription quota).
      • Payouts.
      • Usage analytics: Your Analytics hub, where you will be able to see usage per voice, user, API key, etc.
      • Docs and resources: Link to our resources and documentation.
      • Terms and privacy.
      • Sign out.

    • User:

      • Profile + API key: This is where you can find your personal API key.
      • Payouts.
      • Usage analytics: Your Analytics hub, where you will be able to see usage per voice, user, API key, etc.
      • Docs and resources: Link to our resources and documentation.
      • Terms and privacy.
      • Sign out.
