This guide covers everything from account creation to advanced voice cloning, speech synthesis techniques, dubbing, and expert voiceover.

​ Creating an Account

To get started, sign up with your email or Google OAuth. Verify your email, and you’ll be directed to the Speech Synthesis page to begin creating voiceovers. We strongly recommend adding 2FA to your account.

​ Workspaces: How to Work Together

For teams that want to collaborate in ElevenLabs, we offer shared workspaces. Workspaces offer four benefits: Shared billing, Shared resources, Access management, and API Key management.

​ Understanding the Landing Page

Your dashboard is the control center for all activities on ElevenLabs. Here, you can access VoiceLab, Speech Synthesis tools, and manage your projects and subscriptions.

​ Voices: Cloning Your First Voice

Voices allows you to clone voices. This feature is available from the Starter tier and above. Use the Voice Design tool or select from the Voice Library to create custom voices.

​ Speech Synthesis: Generating Audio

Generate audio by typing text into the input box and pressing “generate.” Choose from pre-made or custom voices and adjust settings for desired output.

​ Projects: Create Long-Form Content

Projects enable you to create voiceovers for long-form content like audiobooks. This tool streamlines the process, making it easy to manage and produce lengthy audio content.

​ Dubbing: Create Your Content in Multiple Languages

Our dubbing feature supports multiple languages, maintaining the original voice and performance across translations. This is ideal for creating multilingual content efficiently.

​ Sound Effects: From Text to Sounds

Sound effects enhance the realism and immersion of your audio projects. ElevenLabs offers a variety of sound effects that can be easily integrated into your voiceovers and projects.

​ Voiceover Studio: The Best Way to Work with Voices

Voiceover Studio is a comprehensive toolset for creating high-quality voiceovers.

​ Troubleshooting and Tips

Explore our troubleshooting section for common issues and solutions. Additionally, find tips and tricks to optimize your experience with ElevenLabs. Remember to use enterprise@elevenlabs.io for any issues, or reach out to success@elevenlabs.io.