Dubbing: Multilingual Support
Dubbing Studio allows you to translate content across 29 languages in seconds with voice translation, speaker detection, and audio dubbing.
Automated Dubbing or Video Translation is a process for translating and replacing the original audio of a video with a new language, while preserving the unique characteristics of the original speakers’ voices.
We offer two different types of Dubbing: Automatic and Studio.
Automatic Dubbing is the default, so let’s see the step by step for this type of dubbing.
Step by step for Automatic Dubbing
- Go to the Dubbing Studio in your Navigation Menu.
- Enter the dub name and select the original and target languages.
- Upload a video/audio file or import one via URL (YouTube, TikTok, etc.).
- Opt for watermarking if needed.
- Leave the Create a Dubbing Studio project box unchecked.
- Click on the Advanced Settings option:
- Choose the number of speakers and video resolution.
- Select the specific range for dubbing if needed.
- Click on Create and sit back while ElevenLabs does its magic.
Exercise: Dub the video found here from English to Spanish (or a language of your choosing). Select 6 speakers and keep the watermark.
Dubbing Studio Project
- This is the advanced Dubbing version, which you can access by checking the Create a Dubbing Studio project box.
Step by step for Dubbing using Studio Project:
- Follow the same steps as you had with Automatic Dubbing, this time checking the Create a Dubbing Studio project box.
- Click on Create.
- The system will auto-generate a transcription of the original audio (or for more advanced users, you can manually input the transcription using the Manual upload option during the upload stage).
- Review the transcription in the speaker cards and edit if necessary.
- If needed, re-assign clips to the appropriate speaker(s) by dragging and dropping the audio clips from the track to the speaker timeline.
- Click on the language where you dubbed the video in at the bottom of the screen.
- You will see a new set of speaker cards appearing next to your transcription, as well as a new set of audio files that are highlighted in sync with the audio timeline.
- (Optional) If you have made any edits to the transcription, you can re-translate the text by clicking the arrow between the two speaker cards.
- (Optional) You can assign different voices and/or edit the voice settings for an audio track by clicking the cog icon available next to the speaker’s name within the audio track.
- Use the timeline to view and adjust the placement of voice clips.
- You can edit clips:
- By dragging the clip edges to speed up or slow down speech within in select mode.
- Merge clips by selecting the merge button between clips in the original audio tracks.
- Split clips by selecting the split button in the clip panel with the split icon to save time.
- You can export the final output in various formats and synchronize any video or audio you wish by selecting “Export”.
- Preview the dubbed video, export when ready.
- This allows video clips to be generated. Choose the video format and size from available options.
- Select the dubbed file to be generated.
- Additional Features:
- Manual Import: Allows for manual uploading of video, background audio, and speaker audio files, along with CSV files specifying details for each clip.
- Timing Adjustments: Choose between fixed durations to maintain video timing or dynamic durations for more natural speech flow.
Exercise: Dub the video found here using Dubbing Studio from English to Spanish (or a language of your choosing). Select 6 speakers and keep the watermark.
For more information, visit the Dubbing Overview page.