To begin using ElevenLabs, you’ll need to create an account. Follow these steps:

: Check your email for a verification link from ElevenLabs. Click the link to verify your account. Initial Setup: After verification, you’ll be directed to the Speech Synthesis page where you can start generating audio from text.

Exercise: Try out an example to get started or type something, select a voice and click generate!