How to set up an ElevenLabs audio player for your articles in Wordpress

Before adding Audio Native to Wordpress, you’ll need to create & customize your player, whitelist your blog’s domain, and copy your embed code. If you need help completing those steps, refer to our Audio Native overview.

Now that you’ve created & customized your Audio Native player, navigate to your Wordpress blog, sign in, and navigate the editor.

You’ll need to install a plugin for embedding Javascript. We used WPCode for this example.

Take the Audio Native embed script and add it in your plugin.

Choose “Auto Insert” and set the Location to be “Insert Before Content”.

Publish your changes and navigate to the live version of the blog post you just updated. You should see a message to let you know that the Audio Native project is being created. This means the text in your blog post is being converted to an audio article.

After a few minuets, your player will appear. Repeat these steps for any other page templates where you want to add narration.