If you’d like to update the audio for an existing post, head to Projects. Find the project associated with the post you want to update, and choose “Open”.

Within the project, you’ll be able to update and regenerate content and choose new voices. You can make edits directly to the content by editing the text in the editor and regenerate fragments by highlighting them and hitting the regenerate button at the top of the dashboard. Once you’re happy with your changes, choose “Convert” in the top right. For a comprehensive guide on everything you can do in projects, refer here.

Once you’ve converted your project, you should see “Versions” in the popup modal. You can also find “Versions” listed next to the Project name in the list on the Projects page. “Publish” the new version to update the audio for Audio Native.