Install the elevenlabs Python package in your project:

pip install elevenlabs poetry add elevenlabs

If you want to use the default implementation of audio input/output you will also need the pyaudio extra:

pip install "elevenlabs[pyaudio]" poetry add "elevenlabs[pyaudio]"

The pyaudio package installation might require additional system dependencies. See PyAudio package README for more information. Linux

macOS On Debian-based systems you can install the dependencies with: sudo apt install portaudio19

In this example we will create a simple script that runs a conversation with the ElevenLabs Conversational AI agent. You can find the full code in the ElevenLabs examples repository.

First import the necessary dependencies:

import os import signal from elevenlabs . client import ElevenLabs from elevenlabs . conversational_ai . conversation import Conversation from elevenlabs . conversational_ai . default_audio_interface import DefaultAudioInterface

Next load the agent ID and API key from environment variables:

agent_id = os . getenv ( "AGENT_ID" ) api_key = os . getenv ( "ELEVENLABS_API_KEY" )

The API key is only required for non-public agents that have authentication enabled. You don’t have to set it for public agents and the code will work fine without it.

Then create the ElevenLabs client instance:

client = ElevenLabs ( api_key = API_KEY )

Now we initialize the Conversation instance:

conversation = Conversation ( client , AGENT_ID , requires_auth = bool ( API_KEY ) , audio_interface = DefaultAudioInterface ( ) , callback_agent_response = lambda response : print ( f"Agent: { response } " ) , callback_agent_response_correction = lambda original , corrected : print ( f"Agent: { original } -> { corrected } " ) , callback_user_transcript = lambda transcript : print ( f"User: { transcript } " ) , )

We are using the DefaultAudioInterface which uses the default system audio input/output devices for the conversation. You can also implement your own audio interface by subclassing elevenlabs.conversational_ai.conversation.AudioInterface .

Now we can start the conversation:

conversation . start_session ( )

To get a clean shutdown when the user presses Ctrl+C we can add a signal handler which will call end_session() :

signal . signal ( signal . SIGINT , lambda sig , frame : conversation . end_session ( ) )

And lastly we wait for the conversation to end and print out the conversation ID (which can be used for reviewing the conversation history and debugging):

conversation_id = conversation . wait_for_session_end ( ) print ( f"Conversation ID: { conversation_id } " )

All that is left is to run the script and start talking to the agent: