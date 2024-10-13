This page contains the latest updates and changes to ElevenLabs’ models and APIs.

​ October 13th, 2024

Stability Improvements : Significant improvements in the audio stability of all models, but especially noticeable on turbo_v2 and turbo_v2.5 , when using: Websockets Projects Reader app TTS with request stitching ConvAI

Remove Background Noise Voice Samples : Added the ability to remove background noise from voice samples using our audio isolation model to improve quality for IVCs and PVCs at no additional cost.

​ Feature Additions