ElevenLabs Release Notes
Model and API updates
This page contains the latest updates and changes to ElevenLabs’ models and APIs.
October 13th, 2024
Model Updates
- Stability Improvements: Significant improvements in the audio stability of all models, but especially noticeable on
turbo_v2and
turbo_v2.5, when using:
- Websockets
- Projects
- Reader app
- TTS with request stitching
- ConvAI
- Latency Improvements: Time to first byte latency improvements by around 20-30ms for all models.
API Updates
- Remove Background Noise Voice Samples: Added the ability to remove background noise from voice samples using our audio isolation model to improve quality for IVCs and PVCs at no additional cost.
- Remove Background Noise STS Input: Added the ability to remove background noise from STS audio input using our audio isolation model to improve quality at no additional cost.
Feature Additions
- Conversational AI Beta: The conversational AI feature is now in beta!