This page contains the latest updates and changes to ElevenLabs’ models and APIs.

October 13th, 2024

Model Updates

  • Stability Improvements: Significant improvements in the audio stability of all models, but especially noticeable on turbo_v2 and turbo_v2.5, when using:
    • Websockets
    • Projects
    • Reader app
    • TTS with request stitching
    • ConvAI
  • Latency Improvements: Time to first byte latency improvements by around 20-30ms for all models.

API Updates

  • Remove Background Noise Voice Samples: Added the ability to remove background noise from voice samples using our audio isolation model to improve quality for IVCs and PVCs at no additional cost.
  • Remove Background Noise STS Input: Added the ability to remove background noise from STS audio input using our audio isolation model to improve quality at no additional cost.

Feature Additions

  • Conversational AI Beta: The conversational AI feature is now in beta!