An overview on how to setup SSO (Single Sign-On) for your team.

Only workspace admins can use this feature.

Single Sign-On (SSO) allows your team to log in to ElevenLabs by using your existing identity provider. This means that your team can use the same credentials which they use for other services to log in to ElevenLabs.

​ Choosing identity providers

To access your SSO settings, click on your profile icon located at the bottom left of the dashboard, select Workspace Settings, and then navigate to the SECURITY & SSO tab.

You can choose from a variety of identity providers, including Google, Okta, GitHub, etc. The organization SSO provider will only appear in this list after it has been configured shown in the Configure SSO section.

If you disable any of the identity providers, your team members will log out if they’re using the disabled providers. They will be able to log back into the same account with any of the allowed providers if they are using the same email.

​ Verifying your email domain

Next, you need to verify your email domain for authentication. This step confirms to ElevenLabs that you own the domain you are configuring for SSO. This is a security measure to prevent unauthorized access to your workspace.

Click on the Verify domain button.

Enter the domain name you want to verify.

You’ll be prompted to add a DNS TXT record to the DNS settings of your domain. An example text is as below. You can contact your domain administrator or IT team for help with this step. Once the DNS record is added, click on the Verify button again.

Once the domain is successfully verified, the status of your domain will change to Passed .

​ Configure SSO

ElevenLabs support both OIDC (OpenID Connect) and SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) for SSO. You can set up SSO for your domain by following the steps outlined below.

​ Create an OIDC configuration

ElevenLabs OIDC integration only supports the Authorization Code Flow.

To configure SSO with OIDC, you’d need:

Client Id for your application

Client Secret for your application

Issuer URL (The url of the authorization server)

Steps:

Register an OIDC application with your identity provider.

For authorization redirect url, use the greyed out link at the bottom of the SECURITY & SSO tab in Workspace Settings.

Add the information of required fields (Client Id, Issuer URL, etc.) to ElevenLabs SSO provider form.

Click on Add Domain Button and choose the domain you want to enable SSO for from the list of verified domains.

Click on the Update SSO button.

​ Create a SAML configuration

To configure SSO with SAML, you’d need to provide the following details:

Identity Provider Entity Id

Identity Provider Sign-In URL (The endpoint where SAML requests are posted)

Certificate (Digital signature)

Steps:

Register an SAML application with your identity provider.

For authorization redirect url, use the greyed out link at the bottom of the SECURITY & SSO tab in Workspace Settings.

Add the information of required fields (Identity Provider Entity Id, Identity Provider Sign-In URL, etc.) to the ElevenLabs SSO form.