An overview on how teams can collaborate in a shared workspace.

For teams that want to collaborate in ElevenLabs, we offer shared workspaces. Workspaces offer 4 benefits:

Shared billing: Rather than having each of your team members individually create & manage subscriptions, all of your team’s character usage and billing is centralized under one workspace.

Shared resources: Within a workspace, your team can share custom voices and soon will be able to share Projects and Dubbing Studio instances.

Access management: Your workspace admin can easily add and remove team members.

API Key management: You can issue and revoke unlimited API keys for your team.

​ Creating a Workspace

Workspaces are automatically enabled for all Enterprise clients. When setting up your account, you’ll be asked to nominate a workspace admin who will have the power to add more team members as well as nominate others to be an admin.

​ Adding team members

Only admins can add and remove team members.

To access your workspace settings, select your profile in the bottom left of the dashboard and choose Workspace Settings.

You’ll be greeted with a model (shown below) where you can add team members via email and specify whether they should be a Member or Admin. We describe the different roles below.

There are two roles, Admins and Members. Members have full access to your workspace and can generate an unlimited number of characters (within your current overall plan’s limit).

Admins have all of the access of Members, with the added ability to add / remove teammates and permissions to manage your subscription.

​ Managing Billing

Only admins can manage billing.

To manage your billing, select your profile in the bottom left of the dashboard and choose Subscription. From there, you’ll be able to update your payment information and access past invoices.

​ Sharing Voices

To share a voice in the VoiceLabs, select on the node icon in the top right corner of the voice card.

That will open a modal (shown below) where you can update access. By default, voices are set to “Restricted” and are only available for admins. In “Viewer” mode, all members can view but not edit a voice. In “Editor” mode, all members can both view and edit the voice.

You may also choose to leave a voice as “Restricted” while giving specific team members access to View or Edit.

The sharing toggle below will make your voice available for all ElevenLabs users, in the Voice Library. Leave that as is to keep your voice private to your workspace.

​ Managing API Keys

To manage your API keys, select your profile in the bottom left of the dashboard and choose Workspace Settings. From there you’ll be able to issue & revoke API keys.