​ How to share a voice model in the Voice Library:

1. Share Button: To get started with sharing a voice model, find the voice model you want to share in your VoiceLab and click the share icon in the upper right hand corner:

2. Sharing Toggle: Next, activate sharing by enabling the ‘Sharing’ toggle. Note that this doesn’t make your voice model automatically discoverable in the Voice Library.

3. Sharing Link/Email Whitelist: Once the ‘Sharing’ toggle is enabled, you have a few ways to share your Voice Model:

Sharing Link: share this link with your audience, your friends, or anyone else that you want to be able to make a copy of your voice model in their VoiceLab.

share this link with your audience, your friends, or anyone else that you want to be able to make a copy of your voice model in their VoiceLab. Email Whitelist: you can specify specific emails to restrict who can make copies of your voice model in their Voice Lab using your Sharing Link. If you leave the whitelist blank, all emails will be enabled by default.

you can specify specific emails to restrict who can make copies of your voice model in their Voice Lab using your Sharing Link. If you leave the whitelist blank, all emails will be enabled by default. Discovery in Voice Library: this makes your voice model discoverable in the Voice Library and takes you to the sharing dialog detailed in Step 4 below.

4. Library Sharing Options: if you enable ‘Discovery in Voice Library’, you’ll be brought to a dialog screen where you can configure a few options for sharing your voice model in the Voice Library:

Enable Financial Rewards: If you enable the “Financial Rewards” setting for your voice model, you will receive rewards in US dollars rather than character credits for the ElevenLabs Services. This setting is only available for professional voice clones. To be able to receive this reward, you will need to create a Stripe Connect account by going to the Payouts page. Please note that character rewards expire at the end of the monthly billing cycle in which they are issued.

Notice Period: When you share your voice model in the Voice Library, you will be asked to specify a “Notice Period.” If you choose to remove your voice model from the Voice Library, it will immediately disappear for users that have not yet added it to their Voice Lab. However, users that already added your voice model to their Voice Lab before you choose to remove it will continue to have access to your voice model for the length of time you select as your Notice Period. For instance, if you select a Notice Period of 30 days, it means that your voice model will be available for 30 days in other users’ Voice Labs starting from the date on which you decide to remove your voice model. This is to ensure that users who have added your voice model to their Voice Lab have enough time to migrate to a different voice model. Selecting a longer Notice Period will result in higher reward payments, but your voice may continue to be used for a longer period of time after you remove it. Longer Notice Periods are also likely to attract more users, as they provide more clarity about the length of time the voice model will be available. Note that once you share your voice model in the Voice Library, you will not be able to reduce your Notice Period, but you will be able to increase it.

Default vs. Custom Rate: You are given the choice between two rate systems for rewards: Default Rate: Your rewards are calculated based on the pricing tier of users that use your voice model, the number of characters they generate using your voice model, and the Notice Period you select. Selecting a longer notice period will result in higher reward payment rates. You can see your estimated rewards at the bottom of the sharing dialog screen. Custom Rate: You may set your desired rewards for usage of your voice model in USD per 1,000 characters (“Custom Rate”). Please note that setting a high Custom Rate may result in your voice model appearing as more expensive (in terms of characters) for users, so we advise you to use it with caution. As an example, with a Custom Rate, your voice model could cost users 2,000 characters to generate 1,000 characters. Please also note that free users will not be able to use your voice model with a custom rate set. This can impact the popularity of your voice model in the Voice Library. You can change your Custom Rate at any time. When you change your Custom Rate, the new rate will only apply to new users that add your voice model to their Voice Lab. Existing users of your voice model will continue to use the old rate.

Live Moderation: If you enable the “Live Moderation enabled?” setting, we will use tools to check whether requests to use your voice model contain text that belongs to a number of prohibited categories (such as hate/threatening content, self-harm, etc.). These tools are intended to stop users from applying your voice model to text belonging to a prohibited category, but they may not catch every instance of prohibited content. Moderation may introduce extra latency for users using the voice model, which could lead to lower usage and lower rewards. Please see our Terms of Service for more information on the additional content moderation practices on our Services.

These options only appear for Professional Voice Clones – you won’t see them when sharing a synthetic voice created using our Voice Design tool. Synthetic voices have limited sharing options and only earn character rewards.

Please note that you can read more about these sharing options by reading the Voice Library Addendum to our Terms of Service.

5. Naming Guidelines: Please ensure the name you give your voice model adheres to the guidelines shown in the sharing dialog:

The naming pattern should be a one-word name followed by a 2-4 word description, separated by a hyphen (-).

Your name should NOT include the following: Names of public individuals or entities (company names, band names, influencers or famous people, etc). Social handles (Twitter, Instagram, you name it, etc). ALL CAPS WORDS. Emojis and any other non-letter characters. Explicit or harmful words. The word “voice”.

Some examples of names following our guidelines: Anna - calm and kind Robert - friendly grandpa Steve - wise teacher Harmony - soothing serenader Jasper - jovial storyteller Maya - confident narrator



6. Scroll and accept terms: Before sharing your voice model in the Voice Library, you’ll be asked to scroll and accept the Voice Library Addendum to our Terms of Service and provide additional consents and confirmations. Please do this carefully and ensure you fully understand our service before sharing. If you have any questions at this stage, you can reach out to us at legal@elevenlabs.io.

Before you share your voice to the Voice Library, we have a few guidelines that need to be followed. These guidelines are in place to ensure better discoverability and to maintain a clean and organized appearance for everyone using the platform. Please take the time to read through the guidelines below. They will help you understand how you should name, categorize, and tag your voice to enhance the overall experience for users.

Once you’ve created, named, and shared your voice, it will be set for pending review. This means that someone from the ElevenLabs team will go through your voice to ensure that it adheres to the guidelines outlined above. If there are significant issues, your request to share the voice model will be declined. If only small changes are required, the team might make these adjustments for you and approve the voice model for sharing.

As part of the review process, our team may add labels to your voice model to make it discoverable using the filters for the Voice Library:

Gender

Accent (English accents only for now, others coming later)

Language (the language of the source audio used to create your PVC, if applicable)

Age

Use case

Descriptive

Consistently uploading voices that do not adhere to the guidelines or are highly explicit in nature might result in being barred from uploading and sharing voices altogether. Therefore, please adhere to the guidelines.

Currently, we do not have an estimate of how long the review process will take, as it is highly dependent on the length of the queue.