Voice Library
Payouts
Earn rewards for sharing voices in the Voice Library
The Payouts (VL) system allows you to earn rewards for sharing voices in the Voice Library. ElevenLabs uses Stripe Connect to process payments.
Account setup
To set up your Payouts account:
- Go to ‘Payouts’ in the sidebar and click ‘Create Payout Account’
- Follow the prompts from Stripe Connect to finish setting up your account
Tracking usage and earnings
- You can track the usage of your voices by going to your VoiceLab, clicking the sharing icon in the top right of a voice, and clicking ‘View Metrics’.
- The rewards you earn are based on the options you selected when sharing your voice in the Voice Library.
- You can also see your all-time earnings and past payouts by going back to your Payouts page
Things to know
- Rewards accumulate frequently throughout the day, but payouts typically happen once a week. You can see your past payouts by going to your Payouts page in the sidebar.
- Stripe Connect is not supported in all countries. Please visit the Stripe Connect documentation to learn more about what countries are supported.