Earn rewards for sharing voices in the Voice Library

The Payouts (VL) system allows you to earn rewards for sharing voices in the Voice Library. ElevenLabs uses Stripe Connect to process payments.

​ Account setup

To set up your Payouts account:

Go to ‘Payouts’ in the sidebar and click ‘Create Payout Account’

Follow the prompts from Stripe Connect to finish setting up your account

​ Tracking usage and earnings

You can track the usage of your voices by going to your VoiceLab, clicking the sharing icon in the top right of a voice, and clicking ‘View Metrics’.

The rewards you earn are based on the options you selected when sharing your voice in the Voice Library.

You can also see your all-time earnings and past payouts by going back to your Payouts page

​ Things to know