The Voice Library (VL) is a marketplace where our community can share voices and earn rewards when they’re used. At the moment, only Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) and synthetic voices created using our Voice Design tool can be shared in the library. Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) cannot be shared for safety reasons.

​ Using voices from the Voice Library

To use a voice from the Voice Library, you first need to add it to your VoiceLab:

Click ‘Add to VoiceLab’ on the voice you’re interested in using

Give the voice a name (or keep the default name)

Done! The voice is now added to your VoiceLab and can be used across all our products.

​ Filters, Sorting, and Search

To help you find the perfect voice for you, the Voice Library is searchable and filterable by:

Category Generated voices made using our Voice Design tool Professional voices made using our Professional Voice Cloning tool

Language The Language of PVCs shared in the library is set during the voice creation process based on the audio samples uploaded by the voice owner While all voices are compatible with our multilingual models and can therefore be used with all 29 languages we support, voices marked as a certain language should perform well for content in that language

Other metadata set by voice owners when sharing voices in the Voice Library Accent (note that you must first select a language as accents are language-specific) Gender Age Use case



You can also sort the list of results based on your interest by clicking the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner of the Voice Library:

Trending: voices are ranked by our trending algorithm

Latest: newest voices shown first

Most Users

Most Characters Generated

​ Character Multiplier

You may see a character multiplier badge on some voices explaining that the voice ‘costs’ more in characters than a standard voice. This is normal and can happen depending on the options chosen by the voice owner when sharing their voice. Please pay close attention, as character multipliers mean your account will be deducted >1x the number of characters you generate with a voice that has a character multiplier.

​ Featured Voices

Each week, the ElevenLabs Voices team selects handful of voices exciting voices to be featured at the top of the Voice Library – check back in every week to see new featured voices!