VoiceLab is your personal voice HQ. Here you can:

Watch the video below to learn more about VoiceLab:

You can give voices in your VoiceLab (including those added from the Voice Library) custom names, descriptions, and tags. This allows you to organize your VoiceLab as you wish and store custom attributes. However, please note that these changes will not reflect on shared versions of your voices. To edit shared names, descriptions, and labels, please set these values when sharing your voice in the Voice Library.