Premade voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default.

Using Premade Voices

Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, premade voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.

Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use premade voices:

  • API: Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all premade voices in addition to voices added to your VoiceLab. See the voices API documentation for more details.

  • UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen:

    You’ll find our premade voices under the ‘Premade’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.

Current Premade Voices

Below is a list of all of our premade voices, including metadata and sample audio:

namevoice_idgenderageaccentdescriptionuse casepreview_url
AdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBmalemiddle agedamericandeepnarrationSample
AliceXb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2femalemiddle agedbritishconfidentnewsSample
AntoniErXwobaYiN019PkySvjVmaleyoungamericanwell-roundednarrationSample
ArnoldVR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaGmalemiddle agedamericancrispnarrationSample
BillpqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4malemiddle agedamericanstrongdocumentarySample
BriannPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrbmalemiddle agedamericandeepnarrationSample
CallumN2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWOmalemiddle agedamericanhoarsevideo gamesSample
CharlieIKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCDmalemiddle agedaustraliancasualconversationalSample
CharlotteXB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwafemalemiddle agedenglish-swedishseductivevideo gamesSample
ChrisiP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742Bmalemiddle agedamericancasualconversationalSample
Clyde2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8nmalemiddle agedamericanwar veteranvideo gamesSample
DanielonwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9malemiddle agedbritishdeepnews presenterSample
DaveCYw3kZ02Hs0563khs1Fjmaleyoungbritish-essexconversationalvideo gamesSample
DomiAZnzlk1XvdvUeBnXmlldfemaleyoungamericanstrongnarrationSample
DorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhfemaleyoungbritishpleasantchildren’s storiesSample
Drew29vD33N1CtxCmqQRPOHJmalemiddle agedamericanwell-roundednewsSample
EmilyLcfcDJNUP1GQjkzn1xUUfemaleyoungamericancalmmeditationSample
Ethang5CIjZEefAph4nQFvHAzmaleyoungamericanASMRSample
FinD38z5RcWu1voky8WS1jamaleoldirishsailorvideo gamesSample
FreyajsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4femaleyoungamericanSample
GeorgeJBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzbmalemiddle agedbritishraspynarrationSample
GigijBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLlfemaleyoungamericanchildlishanimationSample
GiovannizcAOhNBS3c14rBihAFp1maleyoungenglish-italianforeigneraudiobookSample
Glindaz9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWafemalemiddle agedamericanwitchvideo gamesSample
GraceoWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzzfemaleyoungamerican-southernaudiobookSample
HarrySOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6crmaleyoungamericananxiousvideo gamesSample
JamesZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3cmaleoldaustraliancalmnewsSample
JeremybVMeCyTHy58xNoL34h3pmaleyoungamerican-irishexcitednarrationSample
Jessiet0jbNlBVZ17f02VDIeMImaleoldamericanraspyvideo gamesSample
JosephZlb1dXrM653N07WRdFW3malemiddle agedbritishnewsSample
JoshTxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjXmaleyoungamericandeepnarrationSample
LiamTX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJmaleyoungamericannarrationSample
LilypFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bkufemalemiddle agedbritishraspynarrationSample
MatildaXrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGXfemaleyoungamericanwarmaudiobookSample
Michaelflq6f7yk4E4fJM5XTYuZmaleoldamericanaudiobookSample
MimizrHiDhphv9ZnVXBqCLjzfemaleyoungenglish-swedishchildishanimationSample
NicolepiTKgcLEGmPE4e6mEKlifemaleyoungamericanwhisperaudiobookSample
PatrickODq5zmih8GrVes37Dizdmalemiddle agedamericanshoutyvideo gamesSample
Paul5Q0t7uMcjvnagumLfvZimalemiddle agedamericanground reporternewsSample
Rachel21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAMfemaleyoungamericancalmnarrationSample
SamyoZ06aMxZJJ28mfd3POQmaleyoungamericanraspynarrationSample
SarahEXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaLfemaleyoungamericansoftnewsSample
SerenapMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplEfemalemiddle agedamericanpleasantinteractiveSample
ThomasGBv7mTt0atIp3Br8iCZEmaleyoungamericancalmmeditationSample
🎅 Santa ClausknrPHWnBmmDHMoiMeP3lmaleoldchristmasSample

Languages

Our premade voices are optimized for English but designed to work well across a number of the 29 languages we support. To help you find your perfect voice, we’ve created a mapping table showing the regional accents that some premade voices exhibit when used for a particular language. The table also shows the use cases the voice might work well for, as described by native speakers of that language:

LanguagePremade VoiceVoice idAccent
EnglishAdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBAmerican English
EnglishCharlieIKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCDAustralian English
EnglishClyde2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8nAmerican English
EnglishDorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhBritish English
EnglishFreyajsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4American English
EnglishGigijBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLlAmerican English
EnglishHarrySOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6crAmerican English
EnglishJamesZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3cAustralian English
EnglishLilypFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4BkuBritish English
EnglishRachel21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAMAmerican English
SpanishDorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhChilean Spanish
SpanishGlindaz9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWaMexican Spanish
SpanishGraceoWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzzMexican Spanish
SpanishMatildaXrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGXChilean Spanish
GermanSarahEXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaLGermany German
GermanSerenapMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplEGermany German
GermanMatildaXrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGXGermany German
GermanFreyajsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4Germany German
GermanAdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBGermany German
GermanAntoniErXwobaYiN019PkySvjVGermany German
FrenchAdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBCanadian French
FrenchAntoniErXwobaYiN019PkySvjVCanadian French
FrenchArnoldVR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaGCanadian French
FrenchBillpqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4Canadian French
FrenchGeorgeJBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzbCanadian French
FrenchCharlotteXB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwaCanadian French
FrenchDomiAZnzlk1XvdvUeBnXmlldCanadian French
FrenchDorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhCanadian French
FrenchSerenapMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplECanadian French
FrenchSarahEXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaLCanadian French
PolishAdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBPoland Polish
PolishCharlieIKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCDPoland Polish
PolishClyde2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8nPoland Polish
PolishDorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhPoland Polish
PolishGigijBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLlPoland Polish
PolishHarrySOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6crPoland Polish
ItalianAdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBItaly Italian
ItalianCharlieIKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCDItaly Italian
ItalianClyde2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8nItaly Italian
ItalianDorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhItaly Italian
ItalianGigijBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLlItaly Italian
ItalianHarrySOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6crItaly Italian
OverviewOverview