Premade Voices
A curated set of voices for our core use cases.
Premade voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default.
Using Premade Voices
Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, premade voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.
Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use premade voices:
-
API: Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all premade voices in addition to voices added to your VoiceLab. See the voices API documentation for more details.
-
UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen:
You’ll find our premade voices under the ‘Premade’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.
Current Premade Voices
Below is a list of all of our premade voices, including metadata and sample audio:
|name
|voice_id
|gender
|age
|accent
|description
|use case
|preview_url
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|male
|middle aged
|american
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Alice
|Xb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2
|female
|middle aged
|british
|confident
|news
|Sample
|Antoni
|ErXwobaYiN019PkySvjV
|male
|young
|american
|well-rounded
|narration
|Sample
|Arnold
|VR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaG
|male
|middle aged
|american
|crisp
|narration
|Sample
|Bill
|pqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4
|male
|middle aged
|american
|strong
|documentary
|Sample
|Brian
|nPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrb
|male
|middle aged
|american
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Callum
|N2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWO
|male
|middle aged
|american
|hoarse
|video games
|Sample
|Charlie
|IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD
|male
|middle aged
|australian
|casual
|conversational
|Sample
|Charlotte
|XB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwa
|female
|middle aged
|english-swedish
|seductive
|video games
|Sample
|Chris
|iP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742B
|male
|middle aged
|american
|casual
|conversational
|Sample
|Clyde
|2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n
|male
|middle aged
|american
|war veteran
|video games
|Sample
|Daniel
|onwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9
|male
|middle aged
|british
|deep
|news presenter
|Sample
|Dave
|CYw3kZ02Hs0563khs1Fj
|male
|young
|british-essex
|conversational
|video games
|Sample
|Domi
|AZnzlk1XvdvUeBnXmlld
|female
|young
|american
|strong
|narration
|Sample
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|female
|young
|british
|pleasant
|children’s stories
|Sample
|Drew
|29vD33N1CtxCmqQRPOHJ
|male
|middle aged
|american
|well-rounded
|news
|Sample
|Emily
|LcfcDJNUP1GQjkzn1xUU
|female
|young
|american
|calm
|meditation
|Sample
|Ethan
|g5CIjZEefAph4nQFvHAz
|male
|young
|american
|ASMR
|Sample
|Fin
|D38z5RcWu1voky8WS1ja
|male
|old
|irish
|sailor
|video games
|Sample
|Freya
|jsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4
|female
|young
|american
|Sample
|George
|JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb
|male
|middle aged
|british
|raspy
|narration
|Sample
|Gigi
|jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl
|female
|young
|american
|childlish
|animation
|Sample
|Giovanni
|zcAOhNBS3c14rBihAFp1
|male
|young
|english-italian
|foreigner
|audiobook
|Sample
|Glinda
|z9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWa
|female
|middle aged
|american
|witch
|video games
|Sample
|Grace
|oWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzz
|female
|young
|american-southern
|audiobook
|Sample
|Harry
|SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr
|male
|young
|american
|anxious
|video games
|Sample
|James
|ZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3c
|male
|old
|australian
|calm
|news
|Sample
|Jeremy
|bVMeCyTHy58xNoL34h3p
|male
|young
|american-irish
|excited
|narration
|Sample
|Jessie
|t0jbNlBVZ17f02VDIeMI
|male
|old
|american
|raspy
|video games
|Sample
|Joseph
|Zlb1dXrM653N07WRdFW3
|male
|middle aged
|british
|news
|Sample
|Josh
|TxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjX
|male
|young
|american
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Liam
|TX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJ
|male
|young
|american
|narration
|Sample
|Lily
|pFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bku
|female
|middle aged
|british
|raspy
|narration
|Sample
|Matilda
|XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX
|female
|young
|american
|warm
|audiobook
|Sample
|Michael
|flq6f7yk4E4fJM5XTYuZ
|male
|old
|american
|audiobook
|Sample
|Mimi
|zrHiDhphv9ZnVXBqCLjz
|female
|young
|english-swedish
|childish
|animation
|Sample
|Nicole
|piTKgcLEGmPE4e6mEKli
|female
|young
|american
|whisper
|audiobook
|Sample
|Patrick
|ODq5zmih8GrVes37Dizd
|male
|middle aged
|american
|shouty
|video games
|Sample
|Paul
|5Q0t7uMcjvnagumLfvZi
|male
|middle aged
|american
|ground reporter
|news
|Sample
|Rachel
|21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM
|female
|young
|american
|calm
|narration
|Sample
|Sam
|yoZ06aMxZJJ28mfd3POQ
|male
|young
|american
|raspy
|narration
|Sample
|Sarah
|EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL
|female
|young
|american
|soft
|news
|Sample
|Serena
|pMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplE
|female
|middle aged
|american
|pleasant
|interactive
|Sample
|Thomas
|GBv7mTt0atIp3Br8iCZE
|male
|young
|american
|calm
|meditation
|Sample
|🎅 Santa Claus
|knrPHWnBmmDHMoiMeP3l
|male
|old
|christmas
|Sample
Languages
Our premade voices are optimized for English but designed to work well across a number of the 29 languages we support. To help you find your perfect voice, we’ve created a mapping table showing the regional accents that some premade voices exhibit when used for a particular language. The table also shows the use cases the voice might work well for, as described by native speakers of that language:
|Language
|Premade Voice
|Voice id
|Accent
|English
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|American English
|English
|Charlie
|IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD
|Australian English
|English
|Clyde
|2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n
|American English
|English
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|British English
|English
|Freya
|jsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4
|American English
|English
|Gigi
|jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl
|American English
|English
|Harry
|SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr
|American English
|English
|James
|ZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3c
|Australian English
|English
|Lily
|pFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bku
|British English
|English
|Rachel
|21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM
|American English
|Spanish
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|Chilean Spanish
|Spanish
|Glinda
|z9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWa
|Mexican Spanish
|Spanish
|Grace
|oWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzz
|Mexican Spanish
|Spanish
|Matilda
|XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX
|Chilean Spanish
|German
|Sarah
|EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL
|Germany German
|German
|Serena
|pMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplE
|Germany German
|German
|Matilda
|XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX
|Germany German
|German
|Freya
|jsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4
|Germany German
|German
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|Germany German
|German
|Antoni
|ErXwobaYiN019PkySvjV
|Germany German
|French
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|Canadian French
|French
|Antoni
|ErXwobaYiN019PkySvjV
|Canadian French
|French
|Arnold
|VR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaG
|Canadian French
|French
|Bill
|pqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4
|Canadian French
|French
|George
|JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb
|Canadian French
|French
|Charlotte
|XB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwa
|Canadian French
|French
|Domi
|AZnzlk1XvdvUeBnXmlld
|Canadian French
|French
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|Canadian French
|French
|Serena
|pMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplE
|Canadian French
|French
|Sarah
|EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL
|Canadian French
|Polish
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|Poland Polish
|Polish
|Charlie
|IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD
|Poland Polish
|Polish
|Clyde
|2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n
|Poland Polish
|Polish
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|Poland Polish
|Polish
|Gigi
|jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl
|Poland Polish
|Polish
|Harry
|SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr
|Poland Polish
|Italian
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|Italy Italian
|Italian
|Charlie
|IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD
|Italy Italian
|Italian
|Clyde
|2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n
|Italy Italian
|Italian
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|Italy Italian
|Italian
|Gigi
|jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl
|Italy Italian
|Italian
|Harry
|SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr
|Italy Italian