A curated set of voices for our core use cases.

Premade voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default.

​ Using Premade Voices

Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, premade voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.

Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use premade voices:

API : Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all premade voices in addition to voices added to your VoiceLab. See the voices API documentation for more details.

UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen: You’ll find our premade voices under the ‘Premade’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.

​ Current Premade Voices

Below is a list of all of our premade voices, including metadata and sample audio:

name voice_id gender age accent description use case preview_url Adam pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB male middle aged american deep narration Sample Alice Xb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2 female middle aged british confident news Sample Antoni ErXwobaYiN019PkySvjV male young american well-rounded narration Sample Arnold VR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaG male middle aged american crisp narration Sample Bill pqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4 male middle aged american strong documentary Sample Brian nPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrb male middle aged american deep narration Sample Callum N2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWO male middle aged american hoarse video games Sample Charlie IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD male middle aged australian casual conversational Sample Charlotte XB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwa female middle aged english-swedish seductive video games Sample Chris iP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742B male middle aged american casual conversational Sample Clyde 2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n male middle aged american war veteran video games Sample Daniel onwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9 male middle aged british deep news presenter Sample Dave CYw3kZ02Hs0563khs1Fj male young british-essex conversational video games Sample Domi AZnzlk1XvdvUeBnXmlld female young american strong narration Sample Dorothy ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh female young british pleasant children’s stories Sample Drew 29vD33N1CtxCmqQRPOHJ male middle aged american well-rounded news Sample Emily LcfcDJNUP1GQjkzn1xUU female young american calm meditation Sample Ethan g5CIjZEefAph4nQFvHAz male young american ASMR Sample Fin D38z5RcWu1voky8WS1ja male old irish sailor video games Sample Freya jsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4 female young american Sample George JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb male middle aged british raspy narration Sample Gigi jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl female young american childlish animation Sample Giovanni zcAOhNBS3c14rBihAFp1 male young english-italian foreigner audiobook Sample Glinda z9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWa female middle aged american witch video games Sample Grace oWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzz female young american-southern audiobook Sample Harry SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr male young american anxious video games Sample James ZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3c male old australian calm news Sample Jeremy bVMeCyTHy58xNoL34h3p male young american-irish excited narration Sample Jessie t0jbNlBVZ17f02VDIeMI male old american raspy video games Sample Joseph Zlb1dXrM653N07WRdFW3 male middle aged british news Sample Josh TxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjX male young american deep narration Sample Liam TX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJ male young american narration Sample Lily pFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bku female middle aged british raspy narration Sample Matilda XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX female young american warm audiobook Sample Michael flq6f7yk4E4fJM5XTYuZ male old american audiobook Sample Mimi zrHiDhphv9ZnVXBqCLjz female young english-swedish childish animation Sample Nicole piTKgcLEGmPE4e6mEKli female young american whisper audiobook Sample Patrick ODq5zmih8GrVes37Dizd male middle aged american shouty video games Sample Paul 5Q0t7uMcjvnagumLfvZi male middle aged american ground reporter news Sample Rachel 21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM female young american calm narration Sample Sam yoZ06aMxZJJ28mfd3POQ male young american raspy narration Sample Sarah EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL female young american soft news Sample Serena pMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplE female middle aged american pleasant interactive Sample Thomas GBv7mTt0atIp3Br8iCZE male young american calm meditation Sample 🎅 Santa Claus knrPHWnBmmDHMoiMeP3l male old christmas Sample

Our premade voices are optimized for English but designed to work well across a number of the 29 languages we support. To help you find your perfect voice, we’ve created a mapping table showing the regional accents that some premade voices exhibit when used for a particular language. The table also shows the use cases the voice might work well for, as described by native speakers of that language: