Voices
Overview
Discover all the voices ElevenLabs has to offer
Voice Categories
There are 3 primary categories of voices on the ElevenLabs platform:
- Premade voices available to all users on the Speech page and via the API
- High-quality, free-to-use voices
- Suitable for most use-cases
- Trained on English voices. Can be used with other languages but might have an English accent or not the correct pronunciation
- Generated voices made using our Voice Design tool
- Custom voice creation with gender, age, and accent options
- Includes a row for different English accents to choose from
- May require multiple attempts to find the desired voice
- Can be shared in the Voice Library where you can earn back characters from your used quota when users use your shared voice
- Cloned voices made using our Instant Voice Cloning (IVC) or Professional Voice Cloning (PVC) products, including new ones you create and those added from the Voice Library